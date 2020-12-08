Fitness+ workout service for Apple Watch launching on December 14

Apple Fitness+ was unveiled at the company’s September Apple Watch event but an arrival date wasn’t shared other than sometime this fall. Now it’s been announced that the personalized fitness service based around Apple Watch is launching on December 14.

Apple Fitness+ plus will be available as a standalone subscription running $9.99/month or $79.99/year. It is also available to use with Family Sharing in the Apple One Premier bundle that goes for $29.95. For a limited time, Apple is giving a free 3-month trial to the Fitness+ for those buying a new Apple Watch Series 3 or later (or have bought one since September 15). And Best Buy customers will be seeing the trial last 6-months.

To start, Apple Fitness+ will include 9 different categories of workouts. It requires Apple Watch and the ability to use iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV means users can get a workout from anywhere, even without equipment.

Apple Fitness+ will launch with the most popular workout types including Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown, and each is accompanied by music thoughtfully curated by the trainers. Each week, the team of Fitness+ trainers will deliver fresh workouts from the studio across a range of lengths, disciplines, and music genres so there are always new workouts to explore.

Apple is highlighting five key aspects of what makes Apple Fitness+ unique:

Integration with Apple Watch

Simplicity of Finding Great Workouts

Fitness for All

Motivating Music

Flexibility to Work Out Anywhere

Apple Fitness+ is found in the updated Fitness app on iPhone, which is also coming to iPad and Apple TV with the arrival of the service. Apple’s goal with the service is to offer personalized and engaging workouts and your live metrics from Apple Watch show up on the screen.

Apple Fitness+ will be available Monday, December 14, and requires iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3, and tvOS 14.3. For Apple Watch users, Apple Fitness+ will automatically appear as a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone; the Fitness app for iPad will be available to download from the App Store; and on Apple TV, the Fitness app will automatically appear once users upgrade to tvOS 14.3.

For the initial launch, Apple Fitness+ is available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. You can check out the full press release for the service here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: