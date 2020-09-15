Apple announces Fitness+, a workout class subscription service for Apple Watch and iPhone

Apple today announced a new fitness service, set to rival the likes of Peloton. Apple Fitness+ will integrate with the Apple Watch and the Fitness app on the iPhone. Fitness+ costs $9.99 per month, or $79.99 per year.

Users can watch fitness classes hosted by Apple, with health workout metrics shown over the top of the video. The data can then be automatically saved to the Health app.

Apple Fitness+ will include workout classes spanning many categories, including cardio and yoga. Users can stream workout classes at home, or on the go.

Apple will add new workouts on a weekly basis, with a variety of ‘world-class’ instructors. The classes will be accompanied by appropriate music, and users can save their playlists to Apple Music.

Apple Fitness+ will launch with the most popular workout types including Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown, and each is accompanied by music thoughtfully curated by the trainers. Each week, the team of Fitness+ trainers will deliver fresh workouts from the studio across a range of lengths, disciplines, and music genres so there are always new workouts to explore.

Apple Fitness+ will be located inside the Fitness app on the iPhone, running iOS 14. You can also get at the workouts on the Apple Watch, and Apple is also launching a Fitness app for the Apple TV.

Fitness+ will debut before the end of the year. Apple will include 3 months free of Apple Fitness+ with new Apple Watch purchases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: