iPad Apple event announced, FineWoven winding down, Apple TV FIFA deal

Benjamin and Chance get hyped for the just-announced Apple event, entitled ‘Let Loose’ set for May 7, in which we expect Apple to finally update the iPad hardware lineup. There’s also rumors that Apple is preparing to end FineWoven case production, and a weird curio that the iPhone 17 Plus screen may get slightly smaller. Elsewhere, AirPlay for hotels finally arrives and Apple is nearing a deal to exclusively stream the 2025 FIFA Club Word Cup.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance’s Mac broke. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
Hosts
Chance Miller
Benjamin Mayo
Links
- Apple announces special event for May 7: ‘Let Loose’
- Tim Cook hints at new Apple Pencil 3 coming next month
- Ross Young: New iPad Air won’t feature mini-LED after all, but a new mystery iPad is coming in Q4
- Rumor: Apple ends production of FineWoven cases and watch bands, following complaints
- Apple still has one more ‘season’ of FineWoven accessories in the works, but the end is near
- Kuo: Apple cuts Vision Pro shipments, now ‘reviewing and adjusting’ headset strategy
- AirPlay streaming launches today on TVs at IHG hotels and resorts
- Full list of hotels with AirPlay streaming support
- Report: iPhone 17 Plus to feature a smaller screen than current ‘Plus’ phones
- Gurman: iOS 18 AI features to be powered by ‘entirely on-device’ LLM, offering privacy and speed benefits
- Apple nearing billion-dollar streaming TV deal with FIFA; still in the running for NBA rights
- Yes, the YouTube app now hijacks your Apple TV’s screen saver
