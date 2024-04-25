 Skip to main content

iPad Apple event announced, FineWoven winding down, Apple TV FIFA deal

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 25 2024 - 10:56 am PT
0 Comments

Benjamin and Chance get hyped for the just-announced Apple event, entitled ‘Let Loose’ set for May 7, in which we expect Apple to finally update the iPad hardware lineup. There’s also rumors that Apple is preparing to end FineWoven case production, and a weird curio that the iPhone 17 Plus screen may get slightly smaller. Elsewhere, AirPlay for hotels finally arrives and Apple is nearing a deal to exclusively stream the 2025 FIFA Club Word Cup.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance’s Mac broke. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

