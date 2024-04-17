Report: iPhone 17 Plus to feature a smaller screen than current ‘Plus’ phones

In a new report today, analyst Ross Young says that Apple has an interesting twist planned for next year’s iPhone 17 lineup. According to Young, the iPhone 17 Plus will actually feature a smaller screen than the ‘Plus’ model does now.

As a refresher, here’s a breakdown of the iPhone 15 lineup’s screen sizes:

iPhone 15: 6.1-inches

iPhone 15 Plus: 6.7-inches

iPhone 15 Pro: 6.1-inches

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 6.7-inches

With the iPhone 16 lineup later this year, Apple will increase the screen sizes of the Pro models:

iPhone 16: 6.1-inches

iPhone 16 Plus: 6.7-inches

iPhone 16 Pro: 6.3-inches

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 6.9-inches

Now, looking ahead to the iPhone 17 lineup, Young says that the iPhone 17 Plus display will be smaller than the iPhone 15/16 Plus.

Young doesn’t share specifics on the display size, but he says that the iPhone 17 Plus will “sit in between” the iPhone 17/iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

9to5Mac’s Take

This is a weird rumor, but Ross Young is generally rock solid when it comes to these types of reports. Perhaps this is another attempt by Apple to further differentiate the ‘Plus’ phones from the ‘Pro Max’ phones.

It’ll be fun to watch this one play out. What do you make of this rumor? Let us know down in the comments.

