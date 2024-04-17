 Skip to main content

Report: iPhone 17 Plus to feature a smaller screen than current ‘Plus’ phones

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 17 2024 - 10:22 am PT
Why the iPhone 14 Plus is a commercial failure despite being a good smartphone

In a new report today, analyst Ross Young says that Apple has an interesting twist planned for next year’s iPhone 17 lineup. According to Young, the iPhone 17 Plus will actually feature a smaller screen than the ‘Plus’ model does now.

As a refresher, here’s a breakdown of the iPhone 15 lineup’s screen sizes:

  • iPhone 15: 6.1-inches
  • iPhone 15 Plus: 6.7-inches
  • iPhone 15 Pro: 6.1-inches
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max: 6.7-inches

With the iPhone 16 lineup later this year, Apple will increase the screen sizes of the Pro models:

  • iPhone 16: 6.1-inches
  • iPhone 16 Plus: 6.7-inches
  • iPhone 16 Pro: 6.3-inches
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 6.9-inches

Now, looking ahead to the iPhone 17 lineup, Young says that the iPhone 17 Plus display will be smaller than the iPhone 15/16 Plus.

Young doesn’t share specifics on the display size, but he says that the iPhone 17 Plus will “sit in between” the iPhone 17/iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

9to5Mac’s Take

This is a weird rumor, but Ross Young is generally rock solid when it comes to these types of reports. Perhaps this is another attempt by Apple to further differentiate the ‘Plus’ phones from the ‘Pro Max’ phones.

It’ll be fun to watch this one play out. What do you make of this rumor? Let us know down in the comments.

