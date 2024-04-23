Apple still has one more ‘season’ of FineWoven accessories in the works, but the end is near

Over the weekend, it was rumored that Apple had ended production of FineWoven cases and watch bands. As it turns out, Apple does apparently still have one more iteration of the oft-maligned FineWoven accessories coming soon in new colors, but the end is near.

The future of FineWoven

On Sunday, Twitter leaker Kosutami – who has shared numerous accurate details about Apple’s accessory plans over the years – said that FineWoven production lines were stopped and removed.

In a followup rumor today, however, Kosutami says that Apple will still sell one more “season” of FineWoven accessories. This will presumably consist of new colors of iPhone cases and watch bands. There aren’t any further details right now about when these new accessories will debut.

Even though Apple apparently has one more season of FineWoven accessories planned, the company is also simultaneously working on another leather alternative to replace FineWoven. The expectation is that Apple will use something like Alcantara, but there haven’t been any concrete rumors on this yet.

Do you think it’s time for Apple to replace FineWoven with something else? Do you have any ideas about what should come next? Let us know down in the comments.

