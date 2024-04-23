 Skip to main content

Apple still has one more ‘season’ of FineWoven accessories in the works, but the end is near

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 23 2024 - 6:07 am PT
14 Comments

Over the weekend, it was rumored that Apple had ended production of FineWoven cases and watch bands. As it turns out, Apple does apparently still have one more iteration of the oft-maligned FineWoven accessories coming soon in new colors, but the end is near.

The future of FineWoven

On Sunday, Twitter leaker Kosutami – who has shared numerous accurate details about Apple’s accessory plans over the years – said that FineWoven production lines were stopped and removed.

In a followup rumor today, however, Kosutami says that Apple will still sell one more “season” of FineWoven accessories. This will presumably consist of new colors of iPhone cases and watch bands. There aren’t any further details right now about when these new accessories will debut.

Even though Apple apparently has one more season of FineWoven accessories planned, the company is also simultaneously working on another leather alternative to replace FineWoven. The expectation is that Apple will use something like Alcantara, but there haven’t been any concrete rumors on this yet.

Do you think it’s time for Apple to replace FineWoven with something else? Do you have any ideas about what should come next? Let us know down in the comments.

Read more about FineWoven:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
FineWoven

FineWoven

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing