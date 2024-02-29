Apple’s FineWoven cases are so bad Amazon had to add a label

Remember last September when I told you all that Apple’s FineWoven cases for iPhone 15 sucked? It turns out they are so bad that Amazon had to add a warning label to FineWoven accessories to caution buyers that they are “frequently returned.”

My friend Faruk (who is somehow actually a fan of FineWoven accessories) pointed this label out to me on Threads today. The warning label appears on product listings for all of Apple’s FineWoven cases for iPhone 15. The Amazon listings for FineWoven MagSafe Wallets are unscathed, at least of right now.

The label says: “Frequently returned item: Check the product details and customer reviews to learn more about this item.”

Meanwhile, a number of third-party iPhone 15 cases have labels saying the exact opposite: “Customers usually keep this item.”

The reviews for FineWoven cases on Amazon are mixed at best. There are, of course, people who say they like them, alongside people proclaiming they are the worst thing Apple’s released since that U2 album in 2014.

Another interesting data point: prices for “used” FineWoven cases on Amazon have plummeted over the last several months. I can’t say that’s surprising after seeing recent pictures from people like Joanna Stern.

Have any FineWoven stories to share – good or bad? Let me know down in the comments.