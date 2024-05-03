The first Apple event of 2024 is almost here. Set for May 7, the “Let loose” event is expected to focus entirely on the iPad. This should come as no surprise, considering the device was Apple’s only major product line to not receive any hardware updates in the entirety of 2023. iPad sales, as a result, keep dropping. But Apple is prepared to reverse that trend with its May 7 lineup.

Here is a roundup of everything you can expect to see when the event arrives.

‘Let loose’ event details

Perhaps the most important detail to know is that the “Let loose” event will kick off earlier than Apple’s norm. Apple has set a morning start time across all US time zones, meaning it’s especially early in sunny California. The event will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Tuesday, May 7. The duration is expected to be right about an hour.

As has become the new norm, this event will take the form of a pre-recorded video accessible via a variety of streaming sources, listed below:

YouTube

Apple’s own website

The Apple TV app on any platform

It’s unusual for Apple to share substantive hints about its product launches via the event invite, but this time they’ve done just that by including artwork featuring an Apple Pencil. As if the drought of new iPad models in the past year wasn’t enough, the “Let loose” invite provides strong confirmation of the product line that this event will center around.

Next-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch and 11-inch models

The biggest spotlight of the event is sure to be on the next-generation iPad Pro models that some of us have been waiting years for. The brand new 12.9-inch and 11-inch models will arrive following several years of more iterative updates for the iPad Pro lineup. All reports indicate that these 2024 models will provide a lot of reasons to spark excitement (and upgrades).

OLED displays

OLED displays are coming to the iPad for the first time. Both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro are expected to receive OLED technology, providing a host of benefits and bringing display feature parity to the Pro models that has been lacking since 2021, when the 12.9-inch model scored a mini-LED screen while the 11-inch kept LCD.

Utilizing OLED should provide improved brightness and significant boosts to contrast, including much darker black levels. Whether your iPad is used for creative work like video editing or illustration, or it’s largely a media consumption device, OLED should be a great improvement, especially on the smaller Pro.

Thinner hardware

Both iPads Pros are also expected to get thinner, with the larger model shrinking about 20% in thickness and the smaller model about 15%. These hardware changes will primarily result from the smaller components required of the OLED displays. It’s worth noting that a thinner body might mean less room for battery, but we would expect any battery hit to be offset by potential optimizations the OLED display will provide.

M3 or M4 chip

Whether Apple surprises everyone and debuts the M4 on the iPad first, or it does the more expected move and puts an M3 in these devices, either way the iPad Pro is getting a new and improved chip.

The age-old adage around iPad Pro chips is that they’re typically more powerful than what the device actually needs, particularly due to iPadOS’ more constrained capabilities compared to, say, the Mac. One of the benefits of this “problem,” though, is that it makes the iPad more future-proof than some other Apple products. Whether an M3 or M4 is added to the iPad Pro, the device should be set up for years of high performance use.

Front-facing camera on the landscape bezel

Following in the path of the base-model iPad, the iPad Pro is expected to finally move its front-facing camera to the long side of the bezel, making it centered in landscape orientation like all Mac cameras are. This small but valuable change is a long time coming, and will put an end to the video conferencing issue where iPad users always seem to be looking to the side, not at the person they’re speaking to.

Brand new keyboard and Pencil accessories

I’ll cover this in more detail below, but the iPad Pro is expected to receive a whole new slate of Pro-focused accessories to complement it. Get those wallets ready.

Price increase

Here’s a not-so-fun one: expectations are that both iPad Pro models will receive price increases this cycle. Reports are all over the place as to the range of these increases, but you should expect the current base prices to go up at least $100, and very possibly more. Combined with the need to buy a brand new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, getting the complete iPad Pro package may prove very expensive this generation.

iPad Air 12.9-inch and 10.9-inch models

For the first time, the largest iPad screen will trickle down beyond the Pro line as a 12.9-inch iPad Air is introduced. This new form factor for the iPad Air represents the most significant enhancement the device is expected to receive. Just as there are two standard iPad Pro sizes, and even two base-model iPads, after May 7 iPad Air users will have two models to choose from themselves.

Though a report initially claimed the 12.9-inch iPad Air would feature the same mini-LED display technology found in the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, that possibility was later dampened, and the display is now expected to utilize the same LCD technology found in previous Air models.

Beyond the addition of a new form factor, the iPad Air lineup is expected to follow the pattern of moving its front-facing camera to the landscape bezel, and it will likely adopt the M2 chip for a solid speed boost. We may see some new color options as well.

It’s worth noting that the iPad Air is not expected to gain support for the new Magic Keyboard, per Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. It’s unknown whether the Pencil 3 will be exclusive to the Pro line too.

New Magic Keyboard

The current Magic Keyboard prioritizes form over function, offering a unique design that tries to keep additional weight and bulk to a minimum, but only partly succeeds. Expectations are that the new Magic Keyboard, which will be exclusive to the iPad Pro, should veer further into the domain of being truly pro-focused.

One expected change is that the new keyboard will feature an aluminum base, making the iPad feel more like a true laptop in form factor. A larger trackpad is also on the way, a welcome change since the current Magic Keyboard trackpad is significantly smaller than what Apple ships on the MacBook Air and Pro.

A common wish list request is for a row of function keys on the new Magic Keyboard. Though there haven’t been solid reports about such a change to date, it would make a lot of sense since this new accessory seems to be leaning further into the “pro” market.

Apple Pencil 3

The Apple Pencil lineup is about to expand, with a third-generation Apple Pencil expected to launch. The hallmark new feature may revolve around magnetically swappable tips that can better simulate the experience of working with different types of instruments. For example, there may be tips that feel more fitting for painting in an app, or drawing, or doing calligraphy.

Also expected for Pencil 3 are Find My integration and a “squeeze” gesture, similar to what’s found in AirPods, to provide additional functionality.

The beta cycle for iOS and iPadOS 17.5 is coming to an end, with both updates expected to ship alongside the newly announced iPads when they release.

So far, the latest round of software updates seems relatively scant on new features. The biggest change will be exclusive to EU users, who will be able to begin downloading apps directly from the web.

Otherwise, there’s a new Quartiles game coming to the News app for News+ subscribers, some Find My security enhancements, and general design tweaks.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see one or two additional features unveiled at the Apple event related to the new iPad hardware.

Not expected: iPad mini 7 and iPad 11

Even though the entire iPad lineup is due for an update, reports indicate that the iPad mini 7 and iPad 11 won’t arrive until later this year. No major improvements are expected for either device, which makes the gap between iPad introductions even more curious. In any case, anyone in the market for a lower-end iPad model will likely be waiting until the fall.

Apple’s May 7 event wrap-up

It’s rare for Apple to hold a May event, but the iPad lineup is definitely overdue for some love.

I’m especially excited to see how the new iPad Pro takes the iPad line to new heights. Like with the iPhone Pro and MacBook Pro models, the iPad Pro is typically the first place for new tech to debut before it then trickles down to the other models.

With all of the display, form factor, chip, camera, and accessory changes on deck for the iPad Pro, this product launch should provide a great glimpse into Apple’s vision for the next era of iPad computing.

What are you most excited to see at Apple’s iPad event? Are you planning to upgrade to a new iPad Pro or iPad Air? Let us know in the comments.