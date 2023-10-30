Apple event live blog and news hub: M3 chip and new Macs

Apple’s unexpected “Scary fast” special event has arrived. The spooky, Halloween eve event will include the launch of a new iMac, new MacBook Pro models, and more. Plus, will Tim Cook give us his first ever “Good evening!” greeting?

Head below for our full coverage of the Apple event.

How to watch the Apple event

Today’s Apple event is completely virtual. While Apple is holding watch parties in certain cities, there is no in-person component at Steve Jobs Theater. Instead, everyone can tune in to watch the live stream via the sources below:

Apple’s website

On YouTube

Via the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV

The “Scary fast” Apple event will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. It’s expected to be a shorter event, clocking in at under an hour long.

Last-minute ‘Scary fast’ rumors

During this evening’s Apple event, the company is expected to unveil its next-generation Mac hardware. This will include the launch of the M3 chip. The M3 will be based on a new 3nm fabrication process and offer significant performance and efficiency gains, particularly when it comes to graphics performance.

What Macs will be announced alongside the M3 processors? The rumors say Apple is prepped to unveil a new 24-inch iMac as well as updated versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. This will mark the first update to the 24-inch iMac in over two years.

Another possibility? USB-C versions of Mac accessories including the Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

There have been last-minute rumors claiming that new iPads could be announced, based on regulatory sources. More reliable sources such as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, however, have said that new iPads won’t be announced until spring 2024.

Apple event news hub and live blog

M3: 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, M3 Pro: 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, M3 Max: 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU.

Apple officially unveils M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max: 3 nanometer, Dynamic Caching GPU, more

Johny Srouji welcomes us to his chip lab and introduces the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips…the first personal computer chips built on a 3nm process.

Tim confirms that we’re celebrating something we all love: the Mac.

Tim Cook: “Good evening!”

Ok that drone intro was absolutely slick.

We’re kicking things off with an intro video showcasing how different people use their Macs, as if there was any doubt this was gonna be a Mac-focused event.

Apple invited members of the press and influencers to New York City to watch today’s keynote:

And now the actual Apple Store website is down, 30 minutes before the event is set to begin.

If you’re wondering why Apple takes the sitemaps offline before an event, it’s because we leaked a whole bunch of stuff via sitemap changes back in 2018 ;)

The main Apple Store webpages are up, but the sitemaps are offline with a “Be right back” message.

On Twitter, @aaronp613 reports that Apple has also resubmitted the battery for the M1 MacBook Air to regulatory databases. This could imply some sort of update for that machine as well.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to Twitter to tease tonight’s Apple event: “We’ve got something special for tonight. No tricks, just treats.”

We’re around two and a half hours from showtime. What are you most looking forward to seeing? What do you think of this new late-night event timing?

