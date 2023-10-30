 Skip to main content

Apple Store is down ahead of M3 iMac and MacBook Pro event

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Oct 30 2023 - 4:33 pm PT
1 Comment

Following tradition, Apple has taken down the online store ahead of its special event, which is set to kick off in just under 30 minutes. We are expecting to see new M3 Apple Silicon Macs announced, including updated 24-inch iMac and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

While we do not expect much in the way of external design changes, expectations are high for the jump from M2 to M3 in terms of performance. The M3 will be fabricated on a 3-nanometer process, using the latest CPU and GPU core architectures, based off the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro series.

In fact, Apple has taglined the event “scary fast”, suggesting that big performance gains are imminent.

This event is slightly unusual in that it starts at 5 PM Pacific Time, rather than the usual 10 AM morning time slot. The event is ‘online only’, with no press invited to Apple Park.

Apple is fully embracing the seasonal Halloween spirit, calling the event “thrilling” and Tim Cook teasing that “Apple has no tricks, just treats” in store.

The Apple Store going down ritual is usually a sign that some of what Apple is announcing will be available to order once the event is over. The current rumors indicate that Apple’s new Macs will go on sale later in November, so it is likely that pre-orders will open up tonight.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac as we bring you full coverage of all the announcements.

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

