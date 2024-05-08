Yes, Apple, nano-texture all the things!

One takeaway from the latest iPad event is that matte versus glossy is a polarizing topic when it comes to displays. This take is based on some of the reactions to Apple bringing its nano-texture matte display technology to the iPad Pro at last. For me, nano-texture coming to the iPad is easily my favorite piece of news from Apple’s Let Loose event.

Poll

First, where do you stand on the Great Debate Between Matte and Glossy in general?

Fellow matte display believers, our weekly support meet up is on Thursdays. See you there.

Rumored but surprising

Regardless of how you feel about matte screens, I think it was still surprising to see Apple’s nano-texture technology come to the iPad Pro. There was one not-so-sketchy-in-retrospect rumor, but there were more reasons to believe that nano-texture wasn’t compatible with the touch screen.

Namely, Apple doesn’t recommend touching the nano-texture finish on the Pro Display XDR, Studio Display, and that one 27-inch iMac that had a nano-texture option. That’s what Apple’s polishing cloth is for, and it ships in the box with the matte iPad Pro.

It will take time to determine how nano-texture on the iPad Pro ages after extended use, though I’m fairly certain Apple wouldn’t ship it if it wasn’t ready for touch.

Nano-texture questions

We’ve seen brief hands-on videos of the iPad Pro with nano-texture in a very specific environment so far.

A common comment is that the bezel still being glossy is odd. I think it makes sense. The matte finish is meant to make the display diffuse glare for improved visibility. The bezel doesn’t display anything.

I also like the look!

The contrast reminds me of the 2020 iPhone SE with white back glass and black front bezels. The texture change also just looks nice to me. That level of precision alignment couldn’t be achieved with an adhesive matte layer that you add yourself.

Before I can get my hands on a nano-texture iPad, I have these questions.

Do the benefits of OLED (deep blacks and colors that pop) hold up under a nano-texture layer in dark environments? Is video watching in bright environments better thanks to anti-glare benefits? Does the 1000-16000 nits of brightness still impress under a matte layer? How do photos look and feel with nano-texture? And most important to me: does Apple Pencil Pro input feel more natural with a sense of friction when used with nano-texture?

Conclusion

Nano-texture certainly isn’t for everyone, which is why it’s an option and not the default. Apple also saves the option for 1TB and 2TB versions of the 11-inch and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro.

If you’re a matte convert like me, however, there’s no question about which screen type is preferred. I’m looking forward to these iPads reaching customers and hearing your thoughts.

Oh, and while you’re at it Apple, I would so love nano-texture options everywhere! Nano-texture Apple Watch, nano-texture iPhone, nano-texture MacBook… one can dream! For now, iPad Pro has nano-texture and 5G connectivity — two things not yet available for the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

P.S.

If Chance says one bad thing about the nano-texture iPad Pro, please send him this link. Cheers!