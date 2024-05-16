 Skip to main content

New iPad Pro released, iOS 18 accessibility features, Apple AI servers

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | May 16 2024 - 2:39 pm PT
Benjamin gives his thoughts on his brief experience using the new M4 iPad Pro hardware, while Chance ponders a purchase. Apple previews some exciting new iOS 18 accessibility features, and we gist more insight into Apple’s AI plans with reports that the company is already hosting Apple Silicon chips in its server farms.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin and Chance react to the increasing likelihood that John Ternus becomes Apple’s next CEO, in the fullness of time. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

  Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
  Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
