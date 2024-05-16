New iPad Pro released, iOS 18 accessibility features, Apple AI servers

Benjamin gives his thoughts on his brief experience using the new M4 iPad Pro hardware, while Chance ponders a purchase. Apple previews some exciting new iOS 18 accessibility features, and we gist more insight into Apple’s AI plans with reports that the company is already hosting Apple Silicon chips in its server farms.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin and Chance react to the increasing likelihood that John Ternus becomes Apple’s next CEO, in the fullness of time. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
- Sponsored by Incogni: Limit public access to your private information, mitigate the risks of identity theft, and keep your data from being sold. Use code “happyhour” at the link below to get an exclusive 60% off an annual Incogni plan: incogni.com/happyhour
- Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Links
- Here’s how the new iOS Cross-Platform Tracking Detection works
- Apple announces new accessibility features, including Eye Tracking – Apple
- iOS 17.5 is now available: Here’s everything you need to know
- Apple previews iOS 18 accessibility features including eye tracking and music haptics
- CarPlay in iOS 18 will add these new accessibility features
- iOS 18 will let you use custom voice phrases to trigger actions
- Vision Pro will soon be able to show live captions of everything being spoken around you
- M4 iPad Pro reviews praise OLED display; criticize price, software
- Hands-on with the nano-texture M4 iPad Pro [Video]
- Here’s how much lighter the iPad Pro’s new Magic Keyboard actually is
- Not an iPad Pro Review: Why iPadOS Still Doesn’t Get the Basics Right
- Apple reportedly developing new dedicated chip for AI data centers
- Bloomberg: iOS 18 AI tech to rely on data centers with Apple silicon
- iOS 18: Apple finalizing deal to bring ChatGPT to iPhone
- Apple to unveil brand new Siri at WWDC powered by generative AI
- iPhone 17 rumors: New design, ‘Slim’ model to replace ‘Plus’, more
- Apple allegedly planning foldable 20.3-inch hybrid for 2025, foldable iPhone in 2026
- John Ternus emerging as most likely successor to Tim Cook as Apple CEO
