New iPad Pro released, iOS 18 accessibility features, Apple AI servers

Benjamin gives his thoughts on his brief experience using the new M4 iPad Pro hardware, while Chance ponders a purchase. Apple previews some exciting new iOS 18 accessibility features, and we gist more insight into Apple’s AI plans with reports that the company is already hosting Apple Silicon chips in its server farms.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin and Chance react to the increasing likelihood that John Ternus becomes Apple’s next CEO, in the fullness of time. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

Sponsored by Incogni: Limit public access to your private information, mitigate the risks of identity theft, and keep your data from being sold. Use code “ happyhour ” at the link below to get an exclusive 60% off an annual Incogni plan: incogni.com/happyhour

Limit public access to your private information, mitigate the risks of identity theft, and keep your data from being sold. Use code “ ” at the link below to get an exclusive 60% off an annual Incogni plan: incogni.com/happyhour Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus

Introducing 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:

Ad-free versions of every episode

Pre- and post-show content

Monthly bonus episodes

Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com