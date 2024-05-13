Here’s how much lighter the iPad Pro’s new Magic Keyboard actually is

Update: The 11-inch iPad Pro’s new Magic Keyboard weighs 580 grams, according to a user who received theirs early. This is down from 601 grams for the previous model.

When Apple announced the new iPad Pro lineup last week, it also unveiled a new Magic Keyboard accessory that it touted as being “thinner and lighter” than its predecessor.

While Apple doesn’t share official weight specifications for iPad accessories, the first reviews of the M4 iPad Pro today confirm that the new Magic Keyboard is noticeably lighter.

As revealed in several iPad Pro reviews, including ones from Jason Snell and Chris Lawley, the new Magic Keyboard for the 13-inch iPad Pro weighs 667 grams. The numbers vary a bit in other reviews, with Brian Tong’s review showing that the 13-inch Magic Keyboard weighs 662 grams and The Verge’s review saying it weighs 658 grams.

Even with the slight variations between reviews, the new 13-inch Magic Keyboard is noticeably lighter than its predecessor, which weighed ~710 grams.

The difference in weight for the Magic Keyboard is even more pronounced when you remember the 13-inch iPad Pro itself is significantly lighter than before. The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro weighs 579 grams, down from the previous generation’s 682 grams.

In total, this means:

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro + Magic Keyboard = 1,392 grams

13-inch M4 iPad Pro + Magic Keyboard = 1,246 grams

For comparison’s sake, the M3 13-inch MacBook Air weighs ~1,240 grams. Make of that comparison what you will!

I haven’t found any reviews of the 11-inch iPad Pro that mention the weight of its Magic Keyboard accessory. I’ll be sure to update this post when I’m able to confirm that number.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.