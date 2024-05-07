 Skip to main content

Apple debuts Magic Keyboard for M4 iPad Pro with larger trackpad, function row, aluminum palm rest

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 7 2024 - 7:32 am PT
Today at its iPad-focused ‘Let loose’ event, Apple announced a brand new version of the iPad’s Magic Keyboard, which was first introduced in 2020.

This new model of iPad keyboard is tailored more directly to the needs of pro users than its predecessor. It’s thinner and lighter, but also comes with a larger trackpad and function row.

Pro-focused Magic Keyboard

Leading up to the event, it was expected that Apple’s new Magic Keyboard may feature a new aluminum build. Instead, Apple has made the keyboard thinner and lighter than before while still adding two features pros will appreciate.

The function row on the Magic Keyboard enables quick access to key controls like volume and brightness adjustments, play/pause, dictation, and more. There’s even an Escape button.

Apple has also significantly increased the size of the Magic Keyboard’s trackpad and made it “even more responsive with haptic feedback” per the press release, a welcome upgrade from the previous Magic Keyboard. In that trackpad area, the keyboard adds an aluminum palm rest to provide a more Mac-like typing experience.

Like the previous Magic Keyboard, this model comes in two colors: black and white. The former includes a space black aluminum palm rest, while the latter features a silver aluminum palm rest.

The new Magic Keyboard is available to order today and begins shipping next week. It is available at the same price as the previous Magic Keyboard: $299 for the 11-inch version and $349 for the 13-inch. It is exclusive to the M4 iPad Pro, with no other iPad models currently supported.

