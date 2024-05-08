iPad Air vs iPad Pro dimensions: What does ‘Air’ even mean now?

The new iPad Pro and iPad Air are here, and some of the biggest changes are to the design of the iPad Pro. The design changes make the iPad Pro significantly lighter and thinner…and it has me wondering what exactly “Air” means nowadays for the iPad.

Full iPad Pro dimensions

11″ M2 iPad Pro 11″ M4 iPad Pro 12.9″ M2 iPad Pro 13″ M4 iPad Pro Width 7.02 inches (178.5 mm) 6.99 inches

(177.5 mm) 8.46 inches (214.9 mm) 8.48 inches

(215.5 mm) Height 9.74 inches (247.6 mm) 9.83 inches

(249.7 mm) 11.04 inches (280.6 mm) 11.09 inches

(281.6 mm) Thickness 0.23 inch (5.9 mm) 0.21 inch

(5.3 mm) 0.25 inch (6.4 mm) 0.20 inch

(5.1 mm) Weight 1.03 pounds (466 grams) 0.98 pound (444 grams) 1.5 pounds (682 grams) 1.28 pounds (579 grams)

Full iPad Air dimensions

10.9″ M1 iPad Air 11″ M2 iPad Air 13″ M2 iPad Air Width 7.02 inches (178.5 mm) 7.02 inches (178.5 mm) 8.46 inches (214.9 mm) Height 9.74 inches (247.6 mm) 9.74 inches (247.6 mm) 11.04 inches (280.6 mm) Thickness 0.24 inch (6.1 mm) 0.24 inch (6.1 mm) 0.24 inch (6.1 mm) Weight 1.02 pounds (461 grams) 1.02 pounds (462 grams) 1.36 pounds (617 grams)

9to5Mac’s Take

There’s no denying that the new iPad Pro models are impressively thin and light. Just looking at the comparisons between the M2 generation and M4 generation is almost enough to make me forget that the iPad still runs iPadOS.

The funny part, though, is looking at how the iPad Pro’s dimensions compare to the iPad Air. The new iPad Pro models are noticeably thinner and lighter than the iPad Air. What does “Air” mean in the context of the iPad lineup nowadays? I have no idea! It certainly doesn’t mean thinner or lighter or smaller.

What do you think of Apple’s current iPad lineup? Is it more or less confusing than it was a week ago? Let us know down in the comments.