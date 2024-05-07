All 48 iPad models in the 2024 lineup

Apple has refreshed the iPad line for 2024, and there are more choices than ever. In addition to the usual hardware upgrades, Apple has added a larger iPad Air to the lineup. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro has a nano-texture glass option for the first time.

iPad mini

There’s nothing new to report for the iPad mini as of May 2024. However, the small tablet with a modern design remains in the lineup. It features an 8.3-inch display and runs on Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. Colors include space gray, pink, purple, and starlight.

There are four model options:

$499, 64GB, Wi-Fi only

$649, 256GB, Wi-Fi only

$649, 64GB, Wi-Fi + LTE

$799, 256GB, Wi-Fi + LTE

Simple enough. For an idea of chip speed, the A15 Bionic is what debuted in the iPhone 13.

iPad

Next in size and lower in starting price is the iPad (10th generation). This iPad received a price drop of $100 while the iPad (9th generation) was discontinued. The iPad (10th generation) features a 10.9-inch display and uses the A14 Bionic chip. Colors include blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

The four models are as follows:

$349, 64GB, Wi-Fi only

$499, 256GB, Wi-Fi only

$499, 64GB, Wi-Fi + LTE

$649, 256GB, Wi-Fi + LTE

This iPad features the same chip used in the iPad Air (fourth generation) and iPhone 12.

M2 iPad Air

The new iPad Air (6th generation) is the first to come in either 11-inch or 13-inch screen sizes. Apple previously only made a 13-inch screen for the iPad Pro line. Both 2024 model iPad Air tablets are powered by the M2 chip that’s also used in the Mac line. Colors include space gray, blue, purple, and starlight.

In total, there are 16 versions of the iPad Air 6. We’ll separate them by screen size, although the hardware is otherwise the same (save more increased bass on the larger model).

11-inch iPad Air:

$599, 128GB, Wi-Fi only

$699, 256GB, Wi-Fi only

$899, 512GB, Wi-Fi only

$1099, 1TB, Wi-Fi only

$749, 128GB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$849, 256GB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$1049, 512GB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$1249, 1TB, Wi-Fi + 5G

13-inch iPad Air:

$799, 128GB, Wi-Fi only

$899, 256GB, Wi-Fi only

$1099, 512GB, Wi-Fi only

$1299, 1TB, Wi-Fi only

$949, 128GB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$1049, 256GB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$1249, 512GB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$1449, 1TB, Wi-Fi + 5G

Two display sizes, four storage tiers, and optional 5G. That’s iPad Air.

M4 iPad Pro

Apple differentiated the smaller and larger iPad Pro by screen technology in 2020 and 2022. Starting with the 2024 model, both sizes of iPad Pro use the same tandem OLED display tech. Available either silver or new space black, the new iPad Pro line is the first Apple device to run on the M4 chip.

And for the first time, there are 24 different models in the iPad Pro line. As grouped by display size:

11-inch iPad Pro:

$999, 256GB, Wi-Fi only

$1199, 512GB, Wi-Fi only

$1599, 1TB, Wi-Fi only

$1999, 2TB, Wi-Fi only

$1199, 256GB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$1399, 512GB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$1799, 1TB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$2199, 2TB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$1699, 1TB, Wi-Fi only, nano-texture display

$2099, 2TB, Wi-Fi only, nano-texture display

$1899, 1TB, Wi-Fi + 5G, nano-texture display

$2299, 2TB, Wi-Fi + 5G, nano-texture display

13-inch iPad Pro:

$1299, 256GB, Wi-Fi only

$1499, 512GB, Wi-Fi only

$1899, 1TB, Wi-Fi only

$2299, 2TB, Wi-Fi only

$1499, 256GB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$1699, 512GB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$2099, 1TB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$2499, 2TB, Wi-Fi + 5G

$1999, Wi-Fi only, nano-texture display

$2399, Wi-Fi only, nano-texture display

$2199, Wi-Fi + 5G, nano-texture display

$2599, Wi-Fi + 5G, nano-texture display

Okay, back from the matrix. As you can see, the iPad Pro line includes your typical good/better/best/bester/bestest/best in sunlight/bestest in sunlight product breakdown.

Choose your fighter carefully.