M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro: What’s new and improved?

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 7 2024 - 12:25 pm PT
M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro

The all-new 2024 iPad Pro with M4 chip takes performance to the next level. So what’s been upgraded from the previous iPad Pro? Read along for a detailed look at the M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro.

iPad Pro background

In 2021, the 11 and 12.9″ iPad Pro arrived with the powerful M1 chip, Thunderbolt connectivity, 5G for cellular models, new camera features like Center Stage, and more.

Then the 2022 M2 iPad Pro arrived with a number of tweaks and changes, but many were minor which may have pushed customers toward the M1 iPad Pro or even iPad Air.

Now after over a year and a half, the 2024 iPad Pro models have launched with the brand-new M4 chip and a range of improvements.

Below we’ll take an in-depth look at the M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro.

Table of contents

M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro

Performance

M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro performance
image via Apple

The main difference in performance between the new and old iPad Pro is thanks to the upgrade of the M4 chip. Apple says it delivers up to a 50% faster CPU, 4x faster GPU, and a boost in memory bandwidth from 100GB/s to 120GB/s over the M2.

Along with the new GPU comes a media engine that offers hardware-accelerated 8K H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW support – joining the Mac in being able to handle 8K video.

Other new features include 38 trillion operations per second with the M4 Neural Engine, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and more.

Note: 128, 256, and 512GB models have 8GB RAM, 1TB and 2TB models have 16GB RAM.

11″ M4 iPad Pro11″ M2 iPad Pro13″ M4 iPad Pro12.9″ M2 iPad Pro
ChipM4M2M4M2
CPU9 or 10-core8-core9 or 10-core8-core
GPU10-core10-core10-core10-core
Hardware-accelerated 8K H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW support
Hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW
Hardware-accelerated ray tracing
Neural Engine16-core16-core16-core16-core
Storage256GB – 2TB128GB – 2TB256GB – 2TB128GB – 2TB
RAM8 or 16GB8 or 16GB8 or 16GB8 or 16GB
Memory bandwidth120GB/s100GB/s120GB/s100GB/s
Thunderbolt/USB 4
Cellular5G (sub-6 GHz)5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave5G (sub-6 GHz)5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave

As it happens, one loss is mmWave connectivity for 5G with the 2024 iPad Pro models.

Display

The new M4 iPad Pro models go beyond their predecessors with a new “Ultra Retina XDR Display.” It’s the first to use Tandem OLED compared to the LED/mini-LED of the M2 iPad Pro models.

M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro Display
image via Apple

Apple says the benefits of the new OLED display are brighter specular highlights, deeper true blacks, better detail in shadows and low light, and more.

Both the smaller and larger iPad Pro feature the new OLED display and you can also now upgrade the 1 or 2TB M4 iPad Pro with nano-texture display glass.

You also get brighter SDR content up to 1000 nits with the M4 iPad Pro models (600 nits for M2 iPad Pro SDR content).

11″ M4 iPad Pro11″ M2 iPad Pro13″ M4 iPad Pro12.9″ M2 iPad Pro
Display11″ with OLED11″ with LED13″ with OLED12.9″ with mini-LED
Resolution2420 x 16682388 x 16682752 x 20642732 x 2048
PPI (pixels per inch)264264264264
Display brightness1000 nits SDR, 1000 nits max full screen XDR, 1600 nits peak (HDR only)600 nits1000 nits SDR, 1000 nits max full screen XDR, 1600 nits peak (HDR only)600 nits SDR, 1000 nits max full screen XDR, 1600 nits peak (HDR only)
True Tone
P3 wide color
ProMotion (120Hz)
Anti-reflective and fingerprint-resistant coating
Fully laminated display
Nano-texture display glassOptional on 1TB and 2TB modelsOptional on 1TB and 2TB models
Liquid Retina Display
Liquid Retina XDR Display
Ultra Retina XDR Display
Apple Pencil Hover

Shared display features across all M4 and M2 pro models include ProMotion (10-120Hz refresh), P3 wide color, fully laminated displays, anti-reflective coating, Apple Pencil Hover, and True Tone.

Design, dimensions, weight, colors

M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro design
image via Apple

The M4 iPad Pro is the “thinnest product Apple has ever created” at just 5.1mm for the 13″ model and 5.3mm for the 11″ version.

Along with that, the new M4 iPad Pro is lighter than its predecessor and weighs under 1 pound for the 11″ and 1.28 pounds for the 13″.

11″ M4 iPad Pro11″ M2 iPad Pro13″ M4 iPad Pro12.9″ M2 iPad Pro
Height9.83 inches (249.7 mm)9.74 inches (247.6 mm)11.09 inches (281.6 mm)11.04 inches (280.6 mm)
Width6.99 inches (177.5 mm)7.02 inches (178.5 mm)8.48 inches (215.5 mm)8.46 inches (214.9 mm)
Depth0.21 inch (5.3 mm)0.23 inch (5.9 mm)0.20 inch (5.1 mm)0.25 inches (6.4 mm)
Weight0.98 pounds (446 grams)1.04 pounds (470 grams)1.28 pounds (582 grams)1.5 pounds (682 grams)

New this time around is the Space Black finish replacing Space Gray for the M4 iPad Pro while Silver remains the other choice.

Connectivity and accessories

M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro accessories
image via Apple

The new iPad Pro models work with the same type of Apple accessories. Those come in the form of a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro – or you could opt for the mid-tier Apple Pencil with USB-C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the I/O and connective specs:

11 and 13″ M4 iPad Pro11 and 12.9″ M2 iPad Pro
Apple Pencil Pro support
Apple Pencil gen 2 support
Apple Pencil USB-C
Magic Keyboard support
5G✅ (sub-6Ghz)✅ (sub-6Ghz and mmWave)
WiFi 6E
SIMeSIM onlyeSIM and nano-SIM
Bluetooth5.35.3
USB-C✅ USB 4✅ USB 4
Thunderbolt
Face ID

Beyond the drop of mmWave for 5G, the M4 iPad Pro has also lost its nano-SIM slot.

Battery life

The 2024 iPad Pro models with M4 chip feature the same battery life as their predecessors:

  • 10 hours of web or video use on WiFi
  • 9 hours of web use with cellular

Storage and price

Storage gets a slight tweak with the M4 iPad Pro starting with 256GB and going up to 2TB. Pricing is $100 more than the M2 iPad Pro lineup or $200 more if you add the nano-texture glass for the 1 and 2TB models.

11″ M4 iPad Pro11″ M2 iPad Pro13″ M4 iPad Pro12.9″ M2 iPad Pro
128GB WiFi$799$1,099
128GB + cell$999$1,299
256GB WiFi$999$899$1,299$1,199
256GB + cell$1,199$1,099$1,499$1,399
512GB WiFi$1,199$1,099$1,499$1,399
512GB + cell$1,399$1,299$1,699$1,599
1TB WiFi$1,599$1,499$1,899$1,799
1TB + cell$1,799$1,699$2,099$1,999
2TB WiFi$1,999$1,899$2,299$2,199
2TB + cell$2,199$2,099$2,499$2,399

Cameras, video, and audio

M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro cameras
image via Apple

On the M4 iPad Pro rear camera system, you’ve got a 12MP wide lens, LiDAR Scanner, and a Retina Flash with True Tone.

Interestingly, the M4 iPad Pro has ditched the 10MP ultra wide lens of the M2 iPad Pro.

On the front, you get a 12MP ultra wide lens with Center Stage support that’s now centered on the long landscape edge instead of the short edge with the 2024 M4 iPad Pro models.

11 and 13″ M4 iPad Pro11 and 12.9″ M2 iPad Pro
12MP wide lens
10MP ultra wide lens
LiDAR
4K video
ProRes video up to 4K 30 fps
Extended dynamic range
Slo-mo video
Rear camera flash
TrueDepth camera with Face ID✅ (landscape edge)✅ (portrait edge)
Ultra wide 12MP front camera
2x optical zoom out
Smart HDR 4 photos
Center Stage auto-tracking
4-speaker audio
Stereo recording
Studio-quality mics45

The M4 (and M2) iPad Pro front camera also supports Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and Animoji/Memoji.

M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Pro conclusion

image via Apple

Why buy M4 iPad Pro?

Looking at the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Pro, it may make the most sense to only buy the new model if you’re a pro or aspiring pro with workflows that will benefit from the M4 upgrade. Or you’re just fine with spending the money on the latest release from Apple 😁.

The M4 iPad Pro is available at Apple and soon from Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

Why buy M2 iPad Pro or stick with what you’ve got?

When you can get many of the M4 iPad Pro features with the M2 iPad Pro and the processor difference not being a deal-breaker for many, grabbing one for a discount could be a nice move. Or keep your existing iPad Pro/Air.

Also, the 2024 iPad Air offers a compelling package at a cheaper price than the iPad Pro. In many ways, it’s like the M2 iPad Pro reborn as the new iPad Air features an M2 chip. And new for 2024 is a 13″ model alongside the 11″ version. Stay tuned for a full comparison of those models.

