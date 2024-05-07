Alongside the new iPads, a new Apple Pencil Pro has been announced, priced at $129 – the same price as the Pencil 2.

The latest version of the device is a significant upgrade. However, it is only compatible with the latest iPads – both Air and Pro …

A quick recap on Apple Pencil generations

The first Apple Pencil was launched back in 2015, offering compatibility with a wide range of iPads, ranging from the 6th-gen iPad, though 3rd-gen iPad Air, 5th-gen iPad mini, to all iPad Pro models.

The 2nd-gen Pencil was a significant upgrade when it was introduced in 2018, magnetically attaching to a compatible iPad and wirelessly charging. It also offered support for a new hover feature, along with a double-tap gesture for faster switching between on-screen tools.

Things got a little complicated last year, when a new ‘neither one thing nor the other’ model was added into the mix. This updated the Lightning charger to USB-C, and added support for the hover feature – but lacked the pressure-sensitivity of the original. It also offered magnetic attachment to an iPad, but not wireless charging. It also brought the price down to a new low of $79.

Apple continued to offer all three versions in stores and online.

The Apple Pencil Pro

Apple today unveiled the Apple Pencil Pro, a true 3rd-gen version of the device.

A new sensor in the barrel includes a squeeze option with haptic feedback, and supports virtual shaped tools via a new roll feature. The same feature can also be used to switch between tools.

Developers can create custom interactions, with Procreate one of the first third-party app developers to take advantage of it.

The Pro model also offers Find My support, so if you manage to leave the stylus behind, you can now track its location.

The need to retain older models for compatibility with earlier iPads makes for a line-up of five different Apple Pencil options, including a refurb version of the 2nd gen:

Apple Pencil (USB-C): $79

Apple Pencil (1st-gen): $99

Apple Pencil (2nd-gen, refurb): $109 (down from $129)

Apple Pencil (2nd-gen): $129

Apple Pencil Pro: $129

Photo: Apple