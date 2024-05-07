iPad Air 6: Redesigned model available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, landscape front camera, more

Apple has officially unveiled the all-new iPad Air 6. For the first time, the iPad Air comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch.

The redesigned iPad Air puts the front-facing camera on the landscape edge, like the iPad 10.

iPad Air 6 features the M2 chip, upgraded over the M1 chip.

Stereo speakers in landscape orientation, and the 13-inch model has stronger bass.

Apple is also touting AI expertise of the M2 chip by pointing to existing machine learning features.

Faster Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6E.

iPad Air 6 features the Apple Pencil hover feature introduced with the 2022 iPad Pro line.

New color lineup incudes a new blue, purple, starlight, and space gray.

Both models start at 128GB, double the previous storage, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB available as well.

Available to order today and shipping next week from $599 for the 11-inch model, $799 for the 13-inch model.