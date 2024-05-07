 Skip to main content

iPad Air 6: Redesigned model available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, landscape front camera, more

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 7 2024 - 7:07 am PT
Apple has officially unveiled the all-new iPad Air 6. For the first time, the iPad Air comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch.

  • The redesigned iPad Air puts the front-facing camera on the landscape edge, like the iPad 10.
  • iPad Air 6 features the M2 chip, upgraded over the M1 chip.
  • Stereo speakers in landscape orientation, and the 13-inch model has stronger bass.
  • Apple is also touting AI expertise of the M2 chip by pointing to existing machine learning features.
  • Faster Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6E.
  • iPad Air 6 features the Apple Pencil hover feature introduced with the 2022 iPad Pro line.
  • New color lineup incudes a new blue, purple, starlight, and space gray.
  • Both models start at 128GB, double the previous storage, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB available as well.
  • Available to order today and shipping next week from $599 for the 11-inch model, $799 for the 13-inch model.
