Apple announces new iPad Pro: OLED display, M4 chip, thinner redesigned chassis

Apple today announced the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro, as part of its ‘Let Loose’ special event. The new iPad Pro makes the leap to the M4 chip, the next-generation of Apple silicon, for improved performance. Apple touted its new Neural Engine to stress the artificial intelligence capabilities.

The new tablets feature OLED displays, offering richer contrast and brightness, housed in a new thinner industrial design that is significantly smaller and lighter; the 11-inch is 5.3mm thin and the 13-inch is 5.1mm thin, which Apple says makes it the thinnest product they have ever created. The new 11-inch model starts at a higher $999 price point, and the 13-inch model starts at $1299.

The new iPad Pro OLED display offers up to 1600 peak HDR brightness, with brighter highlights and deeper blacks compared to the old mini-LED panels. Apple is calling this the ‘Ultra Retina XDR display’.

The OLED panel component is thinner and lighter, enabling the new overall industrial design. Apple is also offering an anti-glare nano-texture glass option for the first time on iPad.

The M4 chip includes a new display controller that helps drive the OLED display, as well as the CPU and GPU advancements that you would expect. The new 10-core CPU offers up to 50% CPU performance compared to the previous M2 iPad Pro. M4 is built on a second-generation 3 nanometer fabrication process.

The new GPU brings hardware ray tracing and mesh shading to iPad for the first time, with overall up to 4x faster rendering performance compared to M2. The new Neural Engine and CPU machine learning accelerators makes the M4 chip an “outrageously powerful chip for AI”, according to Apple.

Additionally, the new industrial design improves the thermals of the device by up to 20%, leading to an overall 4x performance boost compared to the previous-generation iPad Pro.

Apple has also upgraded the camera modules in the new iPad Pro to take better images, and an adaptive flash improves capture for document scanning tasks. The front facing camera moves to the landscape edge, allowing for a better perspective for FaceTime calls.

The new iPad Pro is also compatible with the new versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories.

The new iPad Pro starts at 256 GB, an increase on the base storage. The 11-inch is priced starting at $999 and the new 13-inch model starts at $1299. They are available to order starting today.

Follow Benjamin: @bzamayo on Threads and Twitter.