 Skip to main content

Here’s a look at an unreleased Apple Watch silicone band with a metal buckle

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 27 2024 - 8:47 pm PT
2 Comments
Here's a look at an unreleased Apple Watch silicone band with a metal buckle

Apple experiments with a lot of things inside its laboratories, and many of these experiments never see the light of day. One of these experiments is a quite intriguing silicone band for the Apple Watch that has a metal buckle. And thanks to a leaked prototype, we can now take a look at it.

Apple Watch band prototype

The leaker known as StellaFudge has shared multiple images of a silicone Apple Watch band that was never released by Apple. Rather than having a traditional pin on one part of the band, it comes with an adjustable metal buckle and a clickable mechanism. The band shown in the images is red, but Apple has also reportedly made a white prototype.

Apple is also said to have made some leather prototypes of this watch band in Saddle Brown, Red, and Ultraviolet.

“The buckle is attached with a pin bar to secure it to one end. The actual locking mechanism itself is extremely simple and has a very satisfying click. It adjust similar to a sport band, but has a greater degree of support for wrists,” StellaFudge said in a post on X.

Although it’s unclear why Apple decided to scrap this watch band, the leaker suspects it’s because adjusting the buckle is “annoying,” not to mention that it’s probably more difficult to produce.

In the past, leaked Apple prototypes have also revealed other ideas scrapped by the company. This includes a darker Apple Watch Ultra with a black ceramic back. Some of these prototypes end up inspiring the design of future products, while others are simply shelved forever. For instance, FCC revealed photos of a gold iPhone X, but Apple decided to keep that color for the iPhone XS.

Rumors suggest that Apple will announce a redesigned “Apple Watch X” later this year, so there’s a chance we’ll see redesigned watch bands as well.

Read also

Check out some great deals on Apple Watch bands.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
Prototype

Prototype

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing