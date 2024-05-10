 Skip to main content

Concept imagines Apple Watch X with Ultra-inspired design and FaceTime camera

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 10 2024 - 12:04 pm PT
Apple Watch X concept by Lukas Gehrer Wordsmattr

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about a completely redesigned “Apple Watch X” to be introduced later this year, as the Watch is about to turn 10. We still don’t know for sure what this new Apple Watch X will look like, but a group of designers have created a concept imagining something like a thinner Apple Watch Ultra… with a FaceTime camera.

Apple Watch X concept

“We have worked on a detailed design concept and mockups of an Apple Watch X for more than 3 months now and have collected several rumors, patents and news about the upcoming Apple Watch,” Designer Lukas Gehrer from German design agency Wordsmattr told 9to5Mac.

At a glance, the Apple Watch X concept looks very familiar to the current Apple Watch Ultra. However, while Ultra is thicker, the concept imagines Apple Watch X as a thinner version with slightly curved edges rather than being completely flat. The concept also shows what a darker titanium Apple Watch would look like.

Of course, since we’re talking about a concept, it goes beyond just showcasing a new design. This Apple Watch X concept also features a camera built into the screen for FaceTime and a blood pressure sensor.

While there are rumors about Apple working on a blood pressure sensor for its smartwatch, there are no signs that the Watch will get a camera – and honestly, I don’t think it needs one.

You can check out the full concept here.

Apple Watch X concept by Lukas Gehrer - Wordsmattr
Apple Watch X concept by Lukas Gehrer - Wordsmattr

Here’s what the rumors say

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple Watch X will be the “biggest overhaul yet” to the Apple Watch. Rumors suggest that the new design will make the product thinner and also introduce a new magnetic band system that could end up breaking compatibility with current watch bands.

However, although a launch later this year would be more logical, analysts believe that the new design could end up being pushed back to late 2025 due to its complexity.

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

