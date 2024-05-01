What to expect from Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about an “Apple Watch X,” which would be a completely redesigned Apple Watch to celebrate the product’s 10th anniversary. However, little has been said about what to expect from the next generation Apple Watch Ultra – so read on as we dig into the details.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 rumors

The first Apple Watch Ultra was introduced in 2022 as a more rugged option for people who perform extreme activities, such as mountain climbing or deep sea diving. Thanks to its more robust design, Apple Watch Ultra can withstand the most challenging environments. It also stands out with its 49 millimeter size and longer battery life compared to other Apple Watches.

Despite its radically different design from anything Apple has introduced before, Apple Watch Ultra has been updated for its second generation in 2023. However, the second version has only a few minor improvements, such as a slightly faster chip, a brighter display, and improved ultra wideband technology.

Because of this, some people had been wondering whether Apple would update its Watch Ultra again this year, or whether the company would opt for a two-year upgrade cycle, similar to the Apple Watch SE. To our surprise, it looks like there’s an Apple Watch Ultra 3 on the way, but it won’t be anything exciting.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple plans to update Apple Watch Ultra with a new version later this year. However, Kuo also says that Ultra 3 will have “almost no” new features compared to the current generation. The analyst didn’t specify exactly what to expect from the new version.

Rumors about the Apple Watch X (or Series 10) suggest that it will feature a blood pressure sensor and will also be able to detect sleep apnea. If true, we can also expect these new features on the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

What about you? What are you expecting from the Apple Watch Ultra 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

