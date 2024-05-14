 Skip to main content

Download the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro wallpapers right here

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 14 2024 - 4:43 am PT
Both the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro, which were announced last week, come with a bunch of upgrades. They also come with exclusive new wallpapers that aren’t available for previous iPad models – but you can download them for any device right here.

M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro

The new generation iPad Air comes with the M2 chip. The design remains the same as the previous iPad Air, but Apple now also offers a 13-inch version in addition to the existing 11-inch version, which remains in the range. The company has also doubled the storage of the base model from 64GB to 128GB.

As for the new iPad Pro, it is powered by the brand new M4 chip and has also been given a new, slimmer design. But there’s more, like the OLED display for the first time on an iPad and more storage, now starting at 256GB.

Download the new wallpapers right here

For the M4 iPad Pro, Apple has created a dark wallpaper to promote the new OLED display. The image discreetly spells out “Pro.” As for the M2 iPad Air, there’s a new wallpaper (available in each of the iPad’s colors) that spells out “Air.”

However, to make these words fit perfectly on the iPad screen, Apple has created different versions of the wallpapers for both screen sizes and orientations, which means you’ll have to choose the one you’re most likely to use to look best on your device.

Be sure to click the image and save the full-resolution wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.

11-inch M4 iPad Pro wallpapers

13-inch M4 iPad Pro wallpapers

11-inch M2 iPad Air wallpapers

13-inch M2 iPad Air wallpapers

