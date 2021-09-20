Download the new 6th-gen iPad mini wallpapers right here

Apple last week announced multiple new products, including the iPhone 13 lineup, the 9th-generation iPad, and the 6th-generation iPad mini with an all-new design. These new devices come with brand-new wallpapers, and you can download them right here.
Instead of abstract images, Apple this time has created wallpapers with the word “mini” as if it had been artistically handwritten. There are four different versions of the new wallpapers based on the four colors of the iPad mini: space gray, pink, purple, and starlight.
As expected, each new wallpaper is available in both light and dark versions.
You can download the new 6th-generation iPad mini wallpapers, in their full resolution, below. Be sure to click through and save the full resolution wallpaper, then set it via the Photos app or Settings app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
