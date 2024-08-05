Apple on Monday released the fifth beta of macOS Sequoia 15.0 to developers. As we previously covered, the update adds Distraction Control for Safari – a new feature that lets users hide parts of a webpage, such as banners and popups. However, macOS 15.0 beta 5 also adds a new system wallpaper, and you can download it here.

macOS Sequoia beta 5 wallpaper

The first beta version of macOS Sequoia released in June already came with a new abstract wallpaper featuring Sequoia National Park. With today’s beta of macOS, Apple has added another wallpaper, but this time with a real photo of the park.

What’s more, as noted by Mr. Macintosh, there’s also a live aerial version of the “Sequoia Sunrise” wallpaper available. This means that the wallpaper also works as a screensaver for the Mac’s Lock Screen.

If you’re not planning to install macOS Sequoia beta on your Mac before the official release this fall, don’t worry. You can download the new wallpaper right here (courtesy of Mr. Macintosh).

Be sure to click the image and save the full-resolution macOS Sequoia wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.

Do you like the new wallpaper? Let us know in the comments section below.

