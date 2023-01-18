Download the new 2023 MacBook Pro wallpapers right here

Apple this week introduced a new generation of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is now powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. In addition to the hardware improvements, these machines come with new wallpapers – and you can download them right now here without having to buy a new 2023 MacBook Pro.

In addition to the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips inside, the new 2023 MacBook Pro models also include a few other improvements as well. The HDMI port has been updated to the HDMI 2.1 standard, which brings support for 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. For the first time, the MacBook Pro also now offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, which Apple says offers speeds that are “up to twice as fast” as before.

As usual, Apple has created new wallpapers to promote the new generation MacBook Pro. These wallpapers are named “Grid” and are available in the colors green and magenta. Each has its own version for light and dark modes. Green wallpaper is the default for the silver MacBook Pro, while magenta is the default for the space gray MacBook Pro.

You can download the new 2023 MacBook Pro wallpapers in their full resolution below. Be sure to click the image and save the full-resolution wallpaper, and then set it as your background image through the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iOS device.

It’s worth noting that these are full 6K resolution wallpapers extracted directly from macOS.

Download the 2023 MacBook Pro wallpapers and more

