Download the new iPhone SE 3 wallpapers for your devices right here

The third generation iPhone SE was announced last week during Apple’s “Peek Performance” special event. Apple’s new entry-level smartphone features the A15 Bionic chip, support for 5G networks, longer battery life, and beautiful new wallpapers – and you can download iPhone SE 3 wallpapers for your device right here.

iPhone SE 3 comes in three colors: Starlight, Midnight, and Red. Apple has created a new wallpaper for each model that shows a color spectrum. For instance, the wallpaper for the Starlight iPhone SE has shades of green and blue, while the wallpaper for the Midnight model has shades of orange and pink.

There’s also a new wallpaper for the Red iPhone, which mixes shades of red, purple, and blue. Each wallpaper is available in light and dark versions. It’s worth noting that images were extracted from the iOS firmware, so these are the files in their original resolutions.

You can download the new iPhone SE 3 wallpapers in their full resolution below. Be sure to click the (i) button and save the full resolution wallpaper – and then set it via the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: