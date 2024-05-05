 Skip to main content

Apple allegedly planning foldable 20.3-inch hybrid for 2025, foldable iPhone in 2026

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 5 2024 - 6:03 pm PT
3 Comments
Samsung reportedly expects Apple to introduce a foldable tablet in 2024

Apple is ramping up its work on foldable devices, according to a new investor note seen by 9to5Mac. The report, from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, says that Apple will begin mass production of a 20.3-inch foldable device in late 2025, followed by a foldable iPhone in late 2026.

Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported that Apple was working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, targeting a release sometime in 2027. Ross Young also reported on Apple’s development of a 20-inch foldable hybrid device, set for a 2026 or 2027 release. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also said that Apple is “exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid.”

If today’s report from Pu is to be believed, Apple has “accelerated” its work on foldable devices. The report says that there is “increasing visibility” of Apple’s foldable devices based on supply chain checks.

Pu says that Apple’s foldable would represent a “new line-up for Apple” targeting the “ultra- high-end market.” Apple is reportedly exploring two screen sizes for a foldable iPhone: 7.9-inches and 8.3-inches.

Again, the reported 20.3-inch “foldable device” will allegedly start mass production in late 2025. The foldable iPhone would then follow in late 2026.

9to5Mac’s Take

This is an incredibly aggressive timeline that hasn’t yet been corroborated by other sources. I’d treat this one with some skepticism for now. Still, it’s fun to imagine what a world in which Apple makes foldables might look like.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Foldable iPhone

Foldable iPhone

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing