T-Mobile price increase of $2 or $5 per line for some older plans

You might need to prepare yourself for a T-Mobile price increase, if you’re on one of the company’s older plans. The company is reportedly set to announce increases of $2 or $5 per line tomorrow …

CNET got sight of a memo from Jon Freier, president of T-Mobile’s consumer group, stating that the company will notify affected customers tomorrow.

The note doesn’t list which plans are affected, but Freier specifically says that those on the carrier’s latest assortment of Go5G plans will not see their prices increase. The same goes for the “millions of customers” who are covered by T-Mobile’s Price Lock guarantee, which he says will continue to be in effect for those people. Freier says in the memo that T-Mobile is raising prices on older plans “for the first time in nearly a decade” and that the increases are designed to “keep up with rising inflation and costs.”

The Mobile Report got confirmation from an internal presentation deck.

T-Mobile has confirmed that customers on Simple Choice and ONE plans will be seeing a price increase, as well as potentially older/other plans, including possibly Sprint plans […] The increases are set to take effect on the June 5th billing cycle. Customers impacted by the increase will receive texts beginning at 9am Eastern, and will arrive by 7pm Pacific time. These texts will likely be staggered throughout the day to lower volume of customers calling and visiting stores.

The company previously ran into trouble when it was reportedly planning to move customers on older plans to more expensive newer ones. When plans leaked, T-Mobile claimed that was just a small-scale test, and subsequently said it had abandoned the idea.

T-Mobile made a commitment back in 2017 known as the Un-Contract Promise. The company said that if it raised your prices and you chose to leave, it would pay your final month’s recurring service charges. That commitment ended for anyone taking out a plan after April 28, 2022.

Photo by Braňo on Unsplash