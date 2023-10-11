If you’re on one of four older T-Mobile unlimited plans, you’re facing a price hike of around $10 per month – but you can opt out of the increase …

Four T-Mobile plans are affected:

One

Simple Choice

Magenta

Magenta 55 Plus

CNET reports that you’ll shortly be sent notice of a price rise.

The carrier confirmed to CNET that starting next week, notices will be sent out to T-Mobile users on its older One, Simple Choice, Magenta and Magenta 55 Plus plans alerting them that starting with their November bill cycles their respective plans will change and that their monthly pricing will go up. The notices will go out starting on October 17 and T-Mobile tells CNET that “there will be an increase of approximately $10 per line with the migration.”

You can save $5/month by opting in to Auto Pay, but do you really want to trust T-Mobile with your bank account details?

The plan appears to be to migrate consumers on any of these four plans to newer ones.

According to the leak on Reddit, those on Simple Choice will be moved to either Magenta or Essentials Select, those on Magenta or One will move to Go5G and those on Magenta 55 Plus will be migrated to Go5G 55 Plus.

However, you can call customer services to opt out of the change. That option appears to be in order to comply with regulatory conditions relating to the merger with Sprint.

Photo: Mika Baumeister/Unsplash