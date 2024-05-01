 Skip to main content

Why the 2024 iPad Pro, M4 or not, will finally replace my 2018 model

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 1 2024 - 1:00 pm PT
I’m someone who likes to replace my devices often, always getting the latest and greatest of what Apple produces. One glaring exception has been the iPad. I used to buy nearly every new generation, a trend that continued after I made the iPad my primary computer. But for nearly six years, I’ve been using the 2018 iPad Pro—a shockingly long time by my standards. And despite several new models releasing in recent years, I’ve never been enticed enough to upgrade.

Why? Because the 2018 model has worked remarkably well. Next week though, my new iPad drought will finally come to an end. Based on what’s widely expected in the 2024 iPad Pro—whether it includes an M4 chip or not—I’m eagerly ready to upgrade. And I suspect a lot of 2018 owners plan to do the same. Let me explain.

The staying power of the 2018 iPad Pro

The 2018 iPad Pro has long proven itself a device ahead of its time. Sure, there are endless debates about the limitations of iPadOS, but as a hardware product alone, the 2018 iPad Pro had a lot going for it. Its boxy, flat-edged design pre-dated similar design shifts for the iPhone and MacBook lines; the A12X Bionic chip brought enough power to stack up well against several years of future chip iterations; USB-C adoption brought support for countless new accessories; finally, its significant bezel reductions established a fresh look for a new iPad era that continues to this day.

M4 iPad Pro

Why the 2024 iPad Pro is a sure-fire upgrade

With every previous iPad Pro released, there were always a couple nice features that I would appreciate, but which ultimately couldn’t get me to upgrade. A newer, faster chip is always a win, but it’s only in the past year or two that the A12X Bionic has finally started feeling sluggish. Other notable enhancements include the mini-LED screen on the 12.9-inch model, 5G, and new Apple Pencil features. Solid additions, but even collectively, they don’t quite measure up to the “wow” factor that the 2018 model brought. Almost, but not quite.

With the upcoming 2024 model, however, the 2018 version seems to have a truly compelling successor on the way.

In addition to all the iterations of the past six years, the new iPad Pro should introduce:

  • Brand new OLED displays—an iPad first—for both sizes of iPad Pro
  • More pro-focused accessory options, including a brand new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil
  • Perhaps the first M4 chip in Apple’s lineup and some accompanying software features to take advantage of it
  • Front-facing camera along the top bezel in landscape, finally
  • Thinner overall body and likely even lighter-weight too

Taken all together, this sounds like the kind of iPad that will set the standard for years to come. From the display, to the new accessories, the chip, and other hardware design enhancements, the 2024 iPad Pro will represent a true evolution for the device. As such, it seems set to follow in the footsteps of its 2018 ancestor as one of the most future-proof iPads ever made.

M4 or not, the 2024 iPad Pro is the upgrade I’ve been waiting for.

