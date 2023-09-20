In what appears to be the latest in a series of T-Mobile security breaches, customers are reporting that they are seeing the personal data of other users when logged into their accounts.

Data accessible includes sensitive information like credit card details, home address, purchase history, and current credit balance …

As The Verge reports, customers have been describing the security problem on X and Reddit.

There’s some weirdness happening over at T-Mobile this morning. Multiple T-Mobile customers on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have reported that they’re able to see other users’ account data — including their current credit balance, purchase history, credit card information, and home address — when signing into their own T-Mobile accounts. Some T-Mobile customers have mentioned seeing information from several other accounts, but the scale of the issue isn’t yet clear. It’s prevalent enough that the T-Mobile subreddit has asked its users to avoid posting any further information for “security reasons.”

T-Mobile says that it is looking into the problem.

We'll get to the bottom of what information you're seeing through your app and ensure everything is correct. Please send a DM so we can sort this out and ensure your information continues to stay protected. ^CharlesOpacki https://t.co/8DIvLVByJj — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) September 20, 2023

The above user says it’s not just one customer’s details he’s seeing.

And ever since then like every 15 minutes it shows another random account!

A succession of T-Mobile security issues

The summer of 2021 saw a huge T-Mobile security breach, exposing the personal data from more than 100 million customers. This included sensitive data needed for identity theft, like home address and date of birth. Another breach followed later the same year.

The company admitted to a further breach in January of this year, impacting 37 million customers. Then yet another one in May, in which social security numbers were compromised.

The scale of this one isn’t yet known.