 Skip to main content

This is the way… to find your friends, says clever new iPhone 15 ad [Video]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 3 2024 - 7:21 am PT
1 Comment
iPhone 15 Star Wars Day

Apple is out with its latest ad for iPhone 15 highlighting the power of Precision Finding. A fun twist with this commercial is a Star Wars Day theme where the main character heads to a convention and has to solve the problem of finding friends amongst a sea of cosplay characters.

Apple shared the fun new iPhone ad on its YouTube channel this morning. It’s an almost 3-minute video that starts with someone in costume about ready to leave their house to celebrate a Star Wars Day (May the 4th) at a convention.

The video follows the Mandalorian-clad character on a walk across town through a variety of scenes to the point where you see how packed the convention is.

“Where are you guys?” is followed by a friend sharing a Precision Finding link showing how easy it is to locate other people or things with the Apple tech.

Check out the full Star Wars iPhone 15 ad:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 15

iPhone 15
Find My

Find My

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing