This is the way… to find your friends, says clever new iPhone 15 ad [Video]

Apple is out with its latest ad for iPhone 15 highlighting the power of Precision Finding. A fun twist with this commercial is a Star Wars Day theme where the main character heads to a convention and has to solve the problem of finding friends amongst a sea of cosplay characters.

Apple shared the fun new iPhone ad on its YouTube channel this morning. It’s an almost 3-minute video that starts with someone in costume about ready to leave their house to celebrate a Star Wars Day (May the 4th) at a convention.

The video follows the Mandalorian-clad character on a walk across town through a variety of scenes to the point where you see how packed the convention is.

“Where are you guys?” is followed by a friend sharing a Precision Finding link showing how easy it is to locate other people or things with the Apple tech.

Check out the full Star Wars iPhone 15 ad: