T-Mobile unlimited plan price hikes: How to opt out

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Oct 13 2023 - 6:55 am PT
4 Comments
T-Mobile unlimited opt out | 'No' graphic from Apple keynote

Customers on older T-Mobile unlimited plans are facing a price hike, thanks to a sneaky approach by the carrier.

Although it was prohibited by both regulators and its own promises from increasing the prices of the four plans concerned, T-Mobile will move customers onto new plans, and charge more for those. Thankfully, you can opt out – and here’s how …

Which T-Mobile unlimited plans are affected?

  • One
  • Simple Choice
  • Magenta
  • Magenta 55 Plus

What will happen if I don’t opt out?

You’ll be moved onto a newer plan and charged roughly $10 per month more.

You can save $5/month by opting in to Auto Pay, but as we noted before, do you really want to trust T-Mobile with your bank account details?

TMO Report obtained details of the planned migrations:

Current PlanPlan After Migration
Simple Choice / Select ChoiceEither Essentials Select or Magenta
MagentaGo5G
Magenta 55+Go5G 55+
ONEGo5G

How to opt out

The site also confirmed with T-Mobile how customers on these plans can opt out of the migration, and recommends you wait until after October 17 to do this.

Notifications begin to go out on October 17th. You can request to be opted out at any time, but due to some confusion among representatives we recommend waiting until this date to opt out.

Whichever contact method you use, you should inform the carrier that you want to opt out of the planned account migration and ask them to add the opt-out code to your account (you don’t need to have a code, the agent will have this).

Your contact options to request this are:

Note that if you haven’t used the Twitter or Facebook support channel before, they will ask you to authenticate your account using a supplied link.

How to check that you are opted out

  • Visit your T-Mobile account add-ons page
  • Scroll down to Services
  • Look for SC Migration Optout and make sure it is checked
Comments

