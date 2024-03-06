Kuo: Apple actively working on 20.3-inch foldable MacBook

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about Apple working on multiple foldable devices. While most of them refer to devices similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now reported that Apple has been actively working on a foldable MacBook.

Apple aims to launch foldable MacBook in 2027

Details about this future foldable MacBook are unclear at this point. However, Kuo says that the device will have a 20.3-inch screen. According to the analyst, this new MacBook is Apple’s only foldable device “with a clear development schedule,” suggesting that the company’s plans to launch a foldable iPhone or iPad are still quite experimental.

“Recently, I’ve received many inquiries about whether Apple plans to mass-produce the foldable iPhone or iPad in 2025 or 2026. My latest survey indicates that currently, Apple’s only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027,” Kuo said in a post on X.

This isn’t the first time Apple has been rumored to be working on a foldable MacBook. In 2022, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young revealed that the company had been exploring the idea of foldable notebooks. In the same year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman corroborated Young’s report and said that Apple was interested in launching a foldable device with a 20-inch display.

Earlier this year, The Information reported that Apple has been exploring the idea of a foldable iPhone since 2018 with two different prototypes. One of them looks more like a regular phone, while the other is more similar to an iPad that folds. However, a Chinese blogger said that Apple’s prototypes failed to pass quality tests and the projects were “temporarily shelved.”

Would you buy a foldable MacBook? Let us know in the comments section below.

