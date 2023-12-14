Apple is widely expected to transition its two iPad Pro models to OLED displays in early 2024, followed eventually by the rest of the lineup. A new report supply chain report from Nikkei Asia today says that this could come at the cost of Apple’s plans for a foldable iPad…

OLED iPads and Macs

According to the report, which cites anonymous industry sources, we shouldn’t expect the first MacBook with an OLED display until the “second half of 2025 at the earliest.” The story says that an OLED MacBook is currently under development, but doesn’t provide any additional details.

Over the last year, we’ve heard conflicting reports about which MacBook might be the first with OLED. Reliable Apple analyst Ross Young has said that the MacBook Air will be the first to make the switch, with Apple actively working on a 13.4-inch OLED display for the machine.

Foldable iPad plans

Apple’s primary focus for now is on transitioning the iPad lineup to OLED. Today’s report points out that Apple has “started evaluating the possibility of making foldable iPads” once the switch to OLED is complete. As of right now, however, Apple “does not have a concrete timeline” for its foldable iPad plans.

Previously, Young predicted that Apple wouldn’t launch a foldable device of any sort until 2025 at the earliest. He’s also reported that Apple has kicked the tires on developing a 20.5-inch foldable notebook of some sort.

One consensus between a few different reports, though, has been that will launch a folding iPad ahead of a folding iPhone.

9to5Mac’s Take

There are two big takeaways from this report. First, Apple is focused on bringing OLED displays to as many of its devices – iPad and MacBook – alike. Second, it’s still unsure about its foldable plans, but as we’ve said before, it’s certainly in no rush to enter the market.

All I know is that I’m waiting in the wings to hand over Apple some money for an OLED iPad Pro and MacBook Air. Sign me up.