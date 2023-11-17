OLED iPad mini with larger screen, new iPad Air, and more in development

Apple’s plans to transition the iPad to OLED displays have been well-documented. The iPad Pro will kick-start the transition in 2024, with the rest of the iPad lineup to follow.

A new report from ET News today offers more details on the future of the iPad. One of the most notable tidbits to me: an iPad mini with a larger 8.7-inch OLED display is in the works.

OLED iPad details

Today’s report lays out the future of the iPad lineup and its gradual switch to OLED.

2024: New 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with OLED and ProMotion

2026: New iPad mini with a larger 8.7-inch display and OLED

2026: New 10.9-inch iPad Air with OLED

2027: New 12.9-inch iPad Air with OLED

As it stands today, the iPad Air is only available in one screen size at 10.9 inches. The first 12.9-inch iPad Air is expected to launch in 2024 with an LCD screen.

Meanwhile, the iPad mini currently uses an 8.3-inch LCD screen. Today’s rumor suggests that the iPad mini will switch to OLED in 2026 and simultaneously get a larger 8.7-inch display.

In the near term, Apple is expected to update the iPad mini with a more powerful processor and improved LCD screen technology in 2024. The new display hardware will reportedly address the iPad mini’s jelly scrolling problems.

One key thing worth noting: the OLED displays used by the iPad Pro will feature an LTPO panel, enabling ProMotion with up to 120Hz refresh rates. The OLED displays coming to the other iPad models will use LTPS panels, meaning they will max out at 60Hz refresh rates.

Finally, today’s report from ET News also outlines some details about OLED displays in the MacBook lineup:

2025: 16-inch MacBook Pro with OLED

2026: 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with OLED

2026: 14-inch MacBook Pro with OLED

As always, it’s best to treat these rumors with some skepticism for the time being. Apple’s plans can change based on a number of factors, especially when we’re talking about rumors that span several years into the future.

