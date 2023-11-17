OLED iPad mini with larger screen, new iPad Air, and more in development

Apple’s plans to transition the iPad to OLED displays have been well-documented. The iPad Pro will kick-start the transition in 2024, with the rest of the iPad lineup to follow.
A new report from ET News today offers more details on the future of the iPad. One of the most notable tidbits to me: an iPad mini with a larger 8.7-inch OLED display is in the works.
This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
OLED iPad details
Today’s report lays out the future of the iPad lineup and its gradual switch to OLED.
- 2024: New 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with OLED and ProMotion
- 2026: New iPad mini with a larger 8.7-inch display and OLED
- 2026: New 10.9-inch iPad Air with OLED
- 2027: New 12.9-inch iPad Air with OLED
As it stands today, the iPad Air is only available in one screen size at 10.9 inches. The first 12.9-inch iPad Air is expected to launch in 2024 with an LCD screen.
Meanwhile, the iPad mini currently uses an 8.3-inch LCD screen. Today’s rumor suggests that the iPad mini will switch to OLED in 2026 and simultaneously get a larger 8.7-inch display.
In the near term, Apple is expected to update the iPad mini with a more powerful processor and improved LCD screen technology in 2024. The new display hardware will reportedly address the iPad mini’s jelly scrolling problems.
One key thing worth noting: the OLED displays used by the iPad Pro will feature an LTPO panel, enabling ProMotion with up to 120Hz refresh rates. The OLED displays coming to the other iPad models will use LTPS panels, meaning they will max out at 60Hz refresh rates.
Finally, today’s report from ET News also outlines some details about OLED displays in the MacBook lineup:
- 2025: 16-inch MacBook Pro with OLED
- 2026: 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with OLED
- 2026: 14-inch MacBook Pro with OLED
As always, it’s best to treat these rumors with some skepticism for the time being. Apple’s plans can change based on a number of factors, especially when we’re talking about rumors that span several years into the future.
Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments