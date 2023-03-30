OLED MacBook Air in development, more advanced displays planned for MacBook Pro

A supply-chain report says that a 13-inch OLED MacBook Air is now in development, with Samsung Display set to be the exclusive supplier.

It says that a more advanced OLED screen is expected to be used for the MacBook Pro …

The Elec reports.

Samsung Display has entered into development of an OLED for the 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air. LG Display is currently developing both iPads, so the production capacity is insufficient, so only Samsung Display is developing OLED for MacBook Air.

OLED iPad Pro plans are also progressing, Samsung making screens for the 11-inch model, while rival LG is producing them for both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

It appears that MacBook Air screens will be manufactured using 6th-generation OLED technology, while both MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models will get OLED screens made by more advanced 8th-gen kit.

The OLED MacBook Air is also expected to get a standard single-stack display, rather than the more sophisticated Two-Stack Tandem displays we reported on last year.

Single-stack displays have one red, green and blue layer, while two-stack tandem OLED has a second RGB layer. Two layers stacked in tandem increases the brightness of the screen, while also increasing longevity – an important consideration for devices which tend to be kept for longer periods than iPhones. These are expected to be used for both iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models.

Exact timings are unknown, but earlier reports have suggested that OLED iPads will be launched next year, likely ahead of MacBooks. It then seems likely that Apple will introduce OLED MacBook Pro models ahead of a MacBook Air.

All of Apple’s OLED screens are expected to use a glass/film hybride. This combines the quality of a glass display with the flexibility of a film one, enabling the edges of the display to curve away without the risk of warping. This curved edge is what makes ultra-thin bezels possible, as the ribbon connectors can be beneath the display rather than at the edges.

It was last month reported that the combination of the two types of OLED tech – two stack tandem, and hybrid – means that Apple will pay 2-3 times as much as most companies do for their less advanced OLED panels.