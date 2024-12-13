Apple to stop selling iPhone SE and iPhone 14 in Europe as USB-C deadline hits

As reported by iGeneration, Apple will stop selling the iPhone SE and the iPhone 14 series at the end of the year, as the USB-C universal charging connector deadline comes into effect.

Right now, the oldest phones still sold directly through Apple are the third-generation iPhone SE, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. As these phones feature a Lightning port, they are in violation of the European Union policy, which goes into effect starting January 2025.

Apple could have elected to make a new version of these devices with USB-C ports instead of Lightning, but they have not done so. Instead, the company has decided to simply discontinue these models slightly earlier than they otherwise would.

However, it is not that big a loss. In spring 2025, Apple will launch the new fourth-generation iPhone SE, which will naturally feature a USB-C port. (The new iPhone SE is expected to resemble an iPhone 14 in chassis design, featuring edge-to-edge screen, upgraded camera, and USB-C charging.)

Under Apple’s typical schedule, the 14 and 14 Plus would have continued to be sold in the EU until the iPhone 17 arrives next fall, at which point the 14s would fall off the bottom of the lineup. So, Apple is missing approximately one year of sales on those units.

Outside of the EU, you can expect Apple to continue selling the SE until the new SE debuts, and the 14s until the end of 2025. And when that happens, the Lightning port era of Apple devices will finally be over for good.