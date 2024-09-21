How to charge iPhone 16 with USB-C and connect accessories

All iPhone 16 models feature a USB-C connector, replacing the old Apple Lightning connector. Via this USB-C port, you can connect to a vast number of accessories and peripherals. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max support faster USB-3 speeds over the USB-C port, enabling up to 10 Gbps data transfer speeds.

USB-C makes it easy to connect displays, external storage, cameras, and charge using the same cable as all your other devices. Here’s what you can do with your new iPhone and its shiny new port …

This guide is targeted at people upgrading to the iPhone 16 from older generations of iPhone. But if you have an iPhone 15, everything is applicable to that device too as it began the USB-C transition.

In general, USB-C is standards-based and you don’t need to look for special badges. iOS can automatically handle many types of accessories that are plugged in to it.

The one gotcha to be aware of is not all USB-C cables are made the same. Some support charging only, whereas others support data. You’ll need to make sure to use a USB-3 rated cable to take advantage of the faster transfer speeds possible on the Pro models.

Universal USB-C Charging

Now that you have an iPhone with a USB-C port, you are probably close to being able to use the same single cable to charge all of your devices. All new iPads have a USB-C port, and all Macs have been including USB-C ports for at least five years. The newest Macs come with Apple’s MagSafe charger, but they can also be charged by plugging in to one of their USB-C ports too. The latest-generation Apple TV comes with a USB-C remote, and Apple just released new AirPods 4 and AirPods Max with USB-C charging.

With the iPhone 16, you’ll get a nice quality woven USB-C cable in the box. This cable supports charging only. If you need more, Apple sells its own USB-C charge cables separately, but you can also freely purchase cheaper USB-C cables, of different styles and lengths, from other brands. You can charge using any USB-C brick, including this nice dual charger from Anker, for example.

To charge your iPhone at full speed, you will want to use a 30-watt power adapter. Charging via cable at 30-watts, you’ll be able to go from 0 to 50% in about 30 minutes. You can safely use any higher wattage power brick, too, like the one that comes with your MacBook even.

Charge other devices using your iPhone 16’s battery

You can also use your iPhone’s internal battery to charge other accessories. Through the USB-C port, the iPhone 16 can output about 4.5 watts of power.

You can use that capability to top up connected accessories. If your AirPods are running low, plug the case into your phone, and your phone is like a mini portable battery bank. You can even charge someone else’s iPhone — just connect them together with a USB-C cable.

Easily connect to external displays

With USB-C on iPhone 16, you can output directly to an external display. Use a USB-C to HDMI cable and show your iPhone screen on a 4K TV or monitor, with screen mirroring.

If you want to run long sessions, like playing games, on external displays, you may want to pick up the Apple USB-C Digital AV adapter. It enables you to connect HDMI, a power output for continuous charging, and passthrough USB-C in one convenient dongle.

Expand your local storage with portable USB-C hard drives and SD cards

Connect a USB-C hard drive or SD card reader and browse files directly using the Files app on iPhone. If you go on holiday and take a camera with you, you can import photos directly to the iPhone photos app, from the SD card.

The iPhone 16 Pro Camera app will let you record ProRes 4K at up to 120 FPS video directly to USB-3 storage. ProRes is uncompressed and the output video file sizes are huge, consuming gigabytes per minute of recording. By connecting a 1 TB portable SSD, you can record for a while before running out of space. This requires a USB-3 cable (not simply a charge cable) to take advantage of the max 10Gbps transfer speeds made possible by the USB-C controller on the A18 Pro chip inside the iPhone 16 Pro.

Connect hardware keyboards and wired internet

USB-C on iPhone supports almost any basic plug-and-play accessory you can think of, without the need for special drivers or additional configuration. For example, plug in a USB keyboard and it will just work.

Or if you are podcasting on the go, you can record using a mini USB-C microphone. For reliable fast internet, use the USB-C to Ethernet adapter. And if you have a MIDI keyboard, you can compose a song on the go, using GarageBand or other music creation apps from the App Store.

Wired headphones that work with your phone and computer

Many of us have left wired headphones in the past, and moved on to wireless options like AirPods. But if you still prefer to plug in, it is much simpler now that you have an iPhone with the same port as your Mac.

iPhone 15 works with any USB-C headphones, including Apple’s USB-C EarPods. These headphones will work with any computer with a USB-C port. That means you can use the same wired buds with your iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Connect multi-port hubs

USB-C is very flexible and allows for data and power to travel over the same port. This means you can carry a single dongle, which is a multi-port hub comprising all sorts of IO. These are super convenient as iPad and Mac accessories, and now work with the iPhone too.

For example, this $25 Anker 5-in-1 hub will work with the USB-3 USB-C port on iPhone 16 Pro and enable you to connect to external displays, connect to power, plug in USB accessories and an external display all at the same time.

The only thing you have to keep in mind is that the iPhone can power at the hub at a maximum of 4.5 watts. If you are using power-hungry accessories, you may need to also plug in an external power source.