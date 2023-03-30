Apple focused on OLED iPads for now, but an updated MacBook Air is still in the works

Earlier today, a supply chain rumor suggested that a 13.3-inch MacBook Air with an OLED display is in development. Now, reliable analyst Ross Young has provided a bit more context to this, adding that Apple’s primary focus remains on bringing OLED display technology to the iPad lineup.

OLED MacBook Air in the works

Young has previously reported on the possibility of a MacBook Air. In today’s subscription post on Twitter, he reaffirms that this product is still in the works. According to Young, this MacBook Air features a 13.4-inch display — slightly larger than this morning’s rumor suggested. The screen will be provided by Samsung Display.

With that said, however, Young clarifies that this MacBook Air “will likely be the only OLED used in MacBooks until 2026.” This is around the time that “new optimized OLED capacity targeting notebooks” will be wildly available. “Until then, tablets will be the primary target,” Young says in reference to Apple’s plans for OLED.

Currently, Apple sells MacBooks that use either LCD or mini-LED displays. The MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro use LCD screens. The 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the MacBook Pro use mini-LED screens.

Apple is expected to release the first iPad with an OLED display in the first half of 2024, likely starting with the iPad Pro. Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that the first OLED MacBook will be released in 2024 “at the earliest.”

Kuo has also elaborated on why the MacBook Air will be the first to switch to OLED, rather than the MacBook Pro. “Compared to mini-LED, laptops that use OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options,” Kuo says.

