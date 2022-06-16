OLED MacBook Air and iPad Pro planned for 2024, report says

Apple is planning to further advance its display technology as soon as 2024. According to a new report from analyst Ross Young, it is “looking increasingly likely” that Apple will release a MacBook with an OLED display sometime in 2024. The company is also continuing its work on iPad Pro models with OLED displays as well.

OLED MacBook Air and iPad Pro

Young says that this OLED MacBook is expected to a MacBook Air, but that could change as we approach 2024:

It is looking increasingly likely that Apple will launch a 13.3″ OLED notebook in 2024 in addition to the 11″ OLED and 12.9″ iPad Pro’s. It is expected to be a MacBook Air, but could potentially become a MacBook, MacBook Pro or new category.

The analyst adds that the OLED iPad Pro and MacBook Air will use display technology referred to as “tandem stack,” which will increase brightness, improve the longevity of the display, and reduce power consumption by around 30%. The OLED displays used by Apple area also likely to have variable refresh rate displays to further improve efficiency.

As we’ve explained in the past, the current mini-LED tech used by Apple is an alternative to OLED. It is better in some ways and worse in others. Mini-LED screens are made up of thousands of small LEDs arranged in multiple dimming zones. Mini-LED display can reach higher brightness than OLED displays, but local dimming is still not as accurate as on OLED. OLED displays also suffer from burn-in.

Looking further into the future, Apple is also heavily investing in micro-LED technology. This would combine the best of both worlds between mini-LED and OLED displays. micro-LED displays are largely the same as OLED, but with improved brightness and no burn-in.

What do you think about a MacBook and iPad lineup in 2024 with OLED displays? Let us know down in the comments.

