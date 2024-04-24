Apple is believed to be working on “the biggest overhaul yet” to the Apple Watch’s design. A new rumor today indicates that the next-generation Apple Watch could include a design change that frees up more space inside for other components – or that makes the device thinner.

New Apple Watch redesign rumors

Today’s supply chain rumor comes from Digitimes and says that a next-generation Apple Watch will use a new resin coated copper (RCC) motherboard design.

If this story sounds familiar, it’s because Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the iPhone 17 coming in 2025 will also use a new RCC mainboard. At the time, Kuo highlighted multiple benefits of this design update, including reducing the thickness of the mainboard. Kuo also said that the change will “make the drilling process easier because it’s fiberglass-free.”

In the case of the Apple Watch, we can expect similar benefits from the switch to a new RCC logic board. This includes a thinner logic board design and manufacturing improvements.

‘Apple Watch X’

Even small changes to the internal design of an Apple Watch can be huge. By making the logic board thinner, this next-generation Apple Watch could fit additional components inside. Whether this manifests in a bigger battery or other components remains to be seen.

Apple is reportedly working on an Apple Watch overhaul that could be dubbed the “Apple Watch X.” Apple announced the Apple Watch in September 2014, so we are approaching its 10-year anniversary. Bloomberg has described the redesign as the “biggest overhaul yet” to the Apple Watch.

The new Apple Watch will reportedly be thinner and use a new magnetic band system. Yes, this means your existing Apple Watch bands won’t be compatible with the new “Apple Watch X” design.

Whether the new “Apple Watch X” debuts in 2024 remains to be seen. It could end up being pushed to 2025 as Apple continues development and finalizes production.

