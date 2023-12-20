Next-gen Apple Watch again rumored to break compatibility with existing bands

Apple is once again said to be prepping for a big Apple Watch change. According to a new rumor this week, the band connection system for the next-generation Apple Watch has been “completely redesigned.”

This means that all existing Apple Watch bands will be incompatible with the next-generation Apple Watch.

New Apple Watch magnetic band system

The rumor comes from Kosutami on social media, who has previously reported accurate information about Apple’s plans for future accessories. For example, the account shared several details about Apple’s switch from leather to FineWoven accessories ahead of time.

Bloomberg first reported on Apple’s plans to debut a major new “Apple Watch X” design a few months ago. In that report, Mark Gurman explained that Apple was exploring a change to the way bands are attached to the Apple Watch. The current system reportedly “takes up a considerable amount of space” inside the Apple Watch, which Apple engineers believe could be better utilized by a bigger battery or other components.

Gurman has described the new Apple Watch band design as featuring a “magnetic attachment system.”

Today’s rumor from Kosutami adds more fuel to this fire, saying that the change is coming with the “next-generation” of Apple Watch. This would mean that the Apple Watch introduced in September 2024 will include the redesigned band attachment system.

Apple has used the same system for Apple Watch band attachment since the first-generation model was released in 2015. The company even maintained compatibility through multiple different form factor changes and with the Apple Watch Ultra.

Do you think Apple’s impending decision to break Apple Watch band compatibility is justified? Let us know in the comments.

