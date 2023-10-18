We’ve been hearing claims about folding iPhones and folding iPads for years now, with the latest supply chain report saying that it could launch as soon as 2024.

Today’s report echoes earlier ones, stating that Apple will launch a foldable iPad ahead of a folding iPhone …

Why a folding Apple device hasn’t happened yet

We saw the first folding Android phone back in 2019, and of course as soon as Samsung or another Apple competitor does something, the “Apple being left behind” pieces immediately follow.

The folly of launching before the tech was ready for real-life use very quickly became apparent, with the launch of the first Galaxy Fold model proving to be a complete disaster.

While pre-orders went well, it was just 48 hours before major problems were found as reviewers tested the device. Samsung initially said it was delaying the launch until May before it canceled pre-orders. The company then talked about a July launch, before cancelling that too. Three years later, our sister site 9to5Google found that the biggest flaw was still present in the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and even now that crease hasn’t gone away.

Folding iPad first

While there hasn’t been much consistency among analyst predictions, one consensus view does appear to have emerged: that Apple will launch a folding iPad ahead of a folding iPhone.

Display analyst Ross Young said last year that there were no supply chain indications of work on a folding iPhone, and he wasn’t expecting one before 2025. This was later backed by Ming-Chi Kuo, who additionally suggested that the first device might be a foldable iPad, with CCS Insight also supporting this view.

Some have debated what this even means: Is something which is iPhone size when folded, and iPad size when unfolded, a folding phone or a folding tablet?

The general expectation, however, is that this type of device would be more likely to be described as a folding iPhone – so a folding iPad will likely be something which unfolds to a larger display size than the 12.9-inch maximum Apple currently offers.

Folding iPad as soon as 2024

While Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this year he was “positive” that a folding iPad would be launched in 2024, others are less sure.

A new Digitimes report suggests that this is possible, but implies that a 2025 launch is more likely.

Supply chain sources reported that Apple is working with suppliers to develop a foldable iPad, and small-scale production could begin as early as the end of 2024. This suggests that Apple may be announcing this product in late 2024 or early 2025 […] Although the design has not yet been finalized, mass production could begin as soon as the end of 2024 based on the current progress.

So, either small-scale or mass production by the end of 2024. The former would clearly point to a 2025 launch, and the latter still makes early 2025 a more likely bet.

One could argue that Apple would want to launch in the holiday gift season if possible, but a folding iPad is likely going to be priced well above the level most would consider for gifts, so that doesn’t seem a good reason to rush.

Crease rather than two separate screens

One key design decision which has to be made is whether to go with two separate displays, or a single flexible display. The former will have a slight gap between the two, though can be made very small in practice; the latter will have a crease.

Today’s report says that Apple is opting for a single flexible screen, despite concerns about this.

Reports from South Korean media stated that Apple is in talks with Samsung Display (SDC) and LG Display (LGD) for panel supply regarding foldable products. Apple remains concerned about the panel crease, but panel manufacturers have been able to make the crease not as noticeable to consumers through mechanical designs.

The hinge is a sticking point

One design issue which hasn’t yet been solved, says Digitimes, is the hinge mechanism.

According to hinge manufacturer Fositek’s pre-IPO briefing, the folding hinge it makes for its notebook customers uses 885 parts. Supply chains pointed out that Apple’s design objective is simplification, and reducing the number of parts in hinges. Even if the production tolerance of each part is only 1%, it will still have a huge impact on the yield rate cumulatively.

9to5Mac’s Take

Digitimes has good supply-chain sources, but sometimes makes giant leaps between what it knows and what it thinks that means. While there’s no doubt at all that Apple is working on both folding iPhones and iPads, the specifics are still very much in the realm of speculation.

However, I do think it likely that a folding iPad will launch ahead of a folding iPhone, if only because it gives Apple the chance to prove the technology – and solve any problems which arise – in a lower volume and lower profile product before subjecting it to the intense spotlight of a folding iPhone.

As to when we’ll see it, my money is firmly on 2025 rather than 2024.