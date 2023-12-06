A report from Bloomberg today has new details on what to expect from the Mac and iPad in 2024. According to the story, Apple is planning new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models that will all be released during the first several months of the year.

New iPad and Mac hardware coming soon

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models are currently slated to launch “around the end of March.” These devices will coincide with the release of iPadOS 17.4, the report says.

The new iPad Pro models will be available “with roughly 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes” and feature OLED displays. They’ll be powered by the M3 chip and also coincide with updated versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

The new Magic Keyboard will “make the iPad Pro look more like a laptop and include a sturdier frame with aluminum,” the report says. There aren’t any details on the new Apple Pencil, other than the fact that this release will “represent the third generation” of the accessory.

Meanwhile, the new iPad Air will be available in two screen sizes, at 11-inches and 12.9-inches. This will mark the first time that the iPad Air is available in multiple different form factors.

And finally, Apple is planning new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air updates powered by the M3 chip. The new MacBook Air is being developed alongside macOS 14.3, which is “likely to be released between the end of January and February.” The report cautions, however, that “the hardware may not ship until the March time frame.”

