Here’s what Apple users do with their old iPads

Last week we saw a report from CIRP revealing that a growing percentage of iPad owners are waiting 3 years or more before upgrading their tablets. In a follow-up study, CIRP answers what those users are doing with their old iPads.

CIRP’s recent report on the iPad upgrade habits of Apple users showed that 40% of respondents said they are waiting 3 years or more before buying a new Apple tablet. That number is up 4% from 2023 and 12% from 2022.

Now in today’s report, CIRP shares what iPad users are doing with their old tablets once they upgrade to a new iPad – and it’s notably different from what people do with their old iPhones.

The largest portion of users – 36% – said they just keep their old iPad with the second largest group of 31% said they give it to a friend or family member.

23% said the old iPad was lost, stolen, or broken with a small 6% fraction saying they sold their old tablet and just 3% said they did a trade-in.

For context, CIRP has the iPad findings above and the iPhone breakdown below in this chart.

Chart 1: Disposition of Previous iPad and iPhone (twelve months ending March 2024)

The results make sense as iPad trade-in/resale value is lower than iPhone, so a majority of users decide to keep or hand down the tablets.

It’s also fascinating that a considerably higher percentage of iPad users have a broken, lost, or stolen device compared to iPhone.

How about you? Do you prefer to keep or pass down your old iPads to friends or family? Share your thoughts in the comments!