Here’s how many years Apple users are keeping their iPads

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 15 2024 - 8:49 am PT
17 Comments
M2 iPad Air vs iPad 10 displays

Alongside the 2024 iPad Pro and Air launches, CIRP has a new report that sheds light on Apple customers’ tablet upgrade cycles. Here’s how many years iPad users are waiting before buying a new model.

Like the iPhone upgrade cycle, the length of time customers have been keeping their iPads has been increasing in recent years.

CIRP’s latest data supports that trend with the largest portion of iPad customers – 40% – holding on to their tablet for “3 years or more.” That’s up 4% from 2023 and 12% from 2022.

The group that’s kept their iPad for 2-3 years increased to 25%, up 2% from 2023 and 2022.

And those keeping an iPad for 1-2 years or less than 1 year dropped to 25% and 10%, respectively.

image via CIRP

Top comment by Null

Liked by 2 people

I’ve gone from the iPad 3 to the iPad Pro (1st Generation) to the iPad Pro M1.

I don’t see a reason to update frequently because the hardware is made to last and the OS features don’t take advantage of the new hardware.

I hope my M1 lasts me another 3 or 4 years.

View all comments

CIRP highlights that with tablets, users usually keep using them until they break, the battery dies, or they run out of storage.

One thing to keep in mind, this study was finished before the 2024 iPads launched. So we’ll have to keep an eye out for the next CIRP data to see if the new iPads were able to tempt customers to upgrade earlier than this March 2023-2024 data shows.

What do you think? Are the new iPads worth upgrading to? How long do you hold onto your iPads? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Top image via Apple

