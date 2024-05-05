 Skip to main content

Report: iPad event video on Tuesday to last about 35 minutes

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | May 5 2024 - 9:34 am PT
0 Comments

On Tuesday, May 7, Apple will hold its first product event of the year, ‘Let Loose’. The company is set to introduce new lineup of iPad Pro and iPad Air. The iPad Pro tablets will get OLED displays, a new thinner chassis, and run on the M4 chip. The iPad Air will be updated with the M2 chip, and be offered in a new larger 12.9-inch display size for the first time.

As reported today by Mark Gurman, Apple is set to announce all of this in a brisk video presentation running about 35 minutes in length. This is similar to the runtime of the October ‘Spooky Fast’ event.

Alongside the new iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup, Apple is also expected to unveil new generations of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the latter featuring a new squeeze gesture with haptic feedback.

The jump to the M4 chip in the iPad Pro will be heralded as signifying Apple’s advantages in on-device artificial intelligence might, as well as incremental bumps to CPU and GPU power. But it seems we will be waiting until WWDC in June to see what kind of AI features Apple will be incorporating into the system, with proactive AI features expected to be a focus of iOS 18.

Atypically, the May 7 event is scheduled for 7 AM Pacific Time, rather than Apple’s usual 10 AM time slot. Apple is believed to be experimenting with the format to see when it can acquire the most eyeballs, and a slightly earlier start time is better for Europe and Asia timezones.

Obviously, stay tuned to 9to5Mac this week as we bring you full coverage of all the announcements. Refreshes for the other iPad models are expected to follow later in the year.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing