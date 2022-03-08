Download the new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro wallpapers right here

During its special “Peek Performance” event on Tuesday, Apple revealed new colors for the entire iPhone 13 lineup. While iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini now come in Green, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro are available in Alpine Green – and they come with new wallpapers that match the new colors.

The new Green color on the iPhone 13 is quite dark, while the Alpine Green on the iPhone 13 Pro has a matte texture quite similar to the Midnight Green used on the 2019 iPhone 11 Pro. Despite the new colors, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in Green have exactly the same specifications as the models introduced last year.

The company has also created new wallpapers that beautifully match the green shades of the new devices. While these wallpapers will be available to iPhone 13 users with the iOS 15.4 update next week, you can download them for other devices below.

The wallpapers follow the same look as the original iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro wallpapers. For instance, the iPhone 13 wallpaper has multiple shades of colors in circular shapes, while the iPhone 13 Pro wallpaper looks more futuristic with light stripes. Each wallpaper is available in light and dark versions.

You can download the new iPhone 13 wallpapers in their full resolution below. Be sure to click the (i) button and save the full resolution wallpaper – and then set it via the Photos app or Settings app if you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

